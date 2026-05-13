Ekiti School Gets Modern Science Laboratory Donation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Iroko Comprehensive High School, Iroko-Ekiti, has received a major educational boost following the donation and inauguration of a modern science laboratory complex designed to boost science education and practical learning among students.

The facility, fully funded and donated by a native of Iroko-Ekiti and a Medical Doctor, Opeyemi Abe, was unveiled amid commendations from government officials, traditional rulers, education stakeholders and members of the community, who described it as a significant intervention in public education.

The solar-powered laboratory complex comprises two standard laboratory halls, two teachers’ offices, a store room, wash room and four modern toilet facilities for students and staff.

Designed to support practical teaching in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, the facility is expected to improve hands-on scientific learning and raise academic standards in the 10-year-old school.

In his remarks, Abe stated that the project was inspired by his commitment to educational advancement and youth development.

“Education remains one of the greatest investments anyone can make in society. It is the foundation upon which communities grow, nations develop and futures are secured,” he said.

He explained that the project was aimed at ensuring that students gain practical scientific exposure.

Abe advised the students to maximise the opportunity provided by the new facility.

“Within this school may emerge future doctors, engineers, scientists, inventors and national leaders. Never underestimate what you can become through education and determination,” he said.

Lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, described the donation as a timely intervention.

“For a school like this not to have a befitting science laboratory means the school was not complete. Now, the school has become a complete school with this equipment centre,” he said.

He described the project as a remarkable gesture by an individual to complement government efforts. Dr. Abe deserves to be commended even nationally for this uncommon act of generosity,” he said.

He urged teachers and school authorities to maintain the facility properly.

“This is another facility that will improve the quality of teaching and elevate the exposure level of students,” he stated.

The lawmaker also announced plans for additional support to the school.

“I am also donating an ultra-modern library for them, which will be well equipped, alongside solar lights to ensure the safety and security of the school environment.”

Representing the Commissioner for Education, Dr.(Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye, the TESCOM Chairperson, Mrs. Rhoda Ojo, lauded the initiative and described it as an example of community-driven development.

“We are grateful because the people of Iroko love education and they love development. We want other communities to emulate what is happening here by giving back to society,” she said.

The Oluroye of Iroko, Oba Sunday Ekundayo, commended Abe for his commitment to the development of education in the community.

He also appealed to the state government to complement the gesture by providing additional infrastructure for the school.

“Such support will encourage our indigenes to do even more for the development of education in this community,” he stated.

The traditional ruler commended other indigenes contributing to the growth of the school and the community.

The monarch also advised students and parents to prioritise education.

“Our students must take their studies seriously, and parents must continue to support and encourage their children because education remains the surest path to a better future,” he said.