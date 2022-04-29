Media Practitioners Tasked on Objectivity, Self-improvement





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Journalists in Anambra State have been tasked on the need to maintain objectivity in their reportage, as a way to sustain the credibility of the media.

This was stated by stakeholders in the media industry during a one-day summit organised for media executives in the state, by the State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The stakeholders also harped on the need for journalists to always strive to embrace training and retraining as a way to better themselves, especially in the era of social media.

The summit with the theme: “Objective Reporting and Unionism in the Era of Social Media,” had as participants the chief executives of media organisations in Anambra State, and correspondents of national media organisations outside Anambra.

The resource persons drawn from various tertiary institutions in the state, veteran media practitioners encouraged journalists to ensure that the credibility of the media is not eroded.

The speakers included Dean of School of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Chinwe Uzochukwu, and the Founder of My Child, My Care, Mr. Emeka Ejide while discussants included Deputy Vice Chancellor of Paul University, Professor Chinyere Okunna; Dr. Henry Duru and Mr. Victor Agusiobo of Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Earlier, President of NUJ, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, said: “We (journalists) must verify what we churn out. It is what we give to society that makes us credible, and if such credibility is allowed to be eroded, then we are no longer able to keep our respect.

“We must eschew fake news, which is capable to causing security challenges, religious crisis, political crisis and others in the country. Today, we have people who call themselves social media influencers, who share without even verifying.

“No journalists worth his onions will share fake news. I always say it that journalists are not purveyors of fake news. Such mostly emanate from bloggers, online practitioners, and social media influencers.”

