Biosafety Management Agency Declares GMO Foods Safe

Blessing Ibunge

The Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba has declared that Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) foods are safe for human consumption having certified by the agency.

This as the federal government agency has also stated that there are multiple benefits in patronising GMOs which include consistent availability of foods and enhancement of nation’s economy.

A coalition of civil society organisations recently condemned the use of GMOs for production of foods in the country.

However, speaking at a one-day sensitisation workshop on biosafety in Nigeria, which was organized by NBMA in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Ebegba said GMOs go through various scientific test before they are finally certified for usage by the agency.

He condemned those disabusing the minds of the public against the federal government intentions to produce genetically modified organisms that are safe.

Ebegba revealed that the National Biosafety Management Agency was established by the NBMA Act 2015, to create and implement a regulatory framework for the practice of modern biotechnology and the use of it’s products in Nigeria.

He stressed that since coming into existence, the NBMA has put in place regulations, guidelines and policies to ensure that the products of modern biotechnology (genetically modified organisms) can be deployed safely in Nigeria

He added: “One thing I want to make you understand is that there are about 11 reserve institutions in this country: our universities are doing genetic engineering. All these institutions have to come up with products that will enhance advancement of the economy of our nation.

“We want to let the public know that all genetically modified organisms that will be ever released in this country, safety is assured.

“We will not release any GMOs that is not safe and we have also been given the mandate to ensure there is biosafety within the Nigerian space.

“We also work with all relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure that this mandates are delivered to the interest of our country. What I am telling Nigerians is that any genetically modified organisms we approve and certified safe is safe and Nigerians should embrace them without being afraid.

“We have three crops presently that have been approved for commercialisation for marketing and these products are cowpea (beans), (tela maize) corn cotton.

“Apart from the fact that it will solve specific problems subsisting with them, it will also enhance the economy, for instance if a farmer can have a pumper harvest by reducing the use of chemicals, the cost of some chemicals will be removed and impact of chemical on human health will also be eliminated. The impact of chemical in the environment in terms of greenhouse gases will also be reduced,” Ebegba added.

Earlier, in a statement, the Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Nnimmo Bassey argued that that GM beans would impoverish Nigerian farmers, erode the biodiversity, and pollute neighbouring countries.

Bassey warned “We are calling for the prohibition of GM seeds in Nigeria. We need to stop the spread of these seeds because Africa must not be turned into a dumping ground for risky technologies.

“We applaud the senate for commencing the review of Biosafety Act especially for planning to close gaps that have made the existing regime ineffective.”

He further argued that the seeds decrease soil fertility, erode the nation’s biodiversity, impoverish small scale farmers and promote land grab for monocultures.

