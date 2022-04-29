2023: MOSOP Resists Non-Ogoni Governorship Candidates in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has restated that it will resist any political party’s adoption of non-Ogoni candidates in the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

The pan ethnic group stressed that Ogoni has been politically marginalised since the emergence of the state over 50 years ago.

MOSOP’s position on the Rivers gubernatorial election was contained in a statement signed by its President and Secretary-General, Prince Biira and Festus Legbara respectively.

The group also rejected any secondary status, warning those canvassing for an Ogoni deputy governor to desist from it, stressing that the ethnic nationality would not settle for such an office.

Biira, who briefed journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday on the political injustice meted out to the Ogoni people, disclosed that the Central Committee of MOSOP observed that Rivers South East senatorial district has been grossly marginalised since the creation of the state.

He observed that: “For the 55 years of the existence of the state, Ogoni has not occupied its proper place in terms of appropriate and adequate political representation in Rivers State, especially regarding holding the office of governor, deputy governor, Speaker (House of Assembly) and Chief Judge.

“For over half a century of the existence of Rivers State, Ogoni had been supporting other communities in the state to achieve their political, social and economic dreams and desires, and aware that citizens of these nationalities have occupied the office of governor, deputy governor, speaker (House of Assembly) and chief judge of the state.

“Out of the three senatorial districts in

Rivers State, it is only Rivers South East senatorial district, which accommodates Ogoni, that has not produced a governor of the state.”

MOSOP recommended five of Ogoni sons (Senators Lee Maeba, Magnus Abe, Olaka Nwogu, Gabriel Pidomson, and Isaac Kamalu) as qualified for the office of governor of Rivers State.

It cautioned aspirants against being swayed by temptations or lures, assuring them of its backing. It urged the natives to close ranks and concertedly with the sense of community for victory.

Also, MOSOP warned that only the political party that offers its platform for the actualisation of Ogoni gubernatorial ambition that would enjoy electoral goodness and benevolence of the senatorial district.

“That MOSOP will mobilise the Ogoni people to resist any political party and its collaborators that fail to respect our stance with the same vigour and relentlessness that we have adopted in our resistance against the state and its slick ally, the oil industry. Enough is enough!”

