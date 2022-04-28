Niger PDP Governorship Aspirant Donates to IDPS

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Niger State, Mr. Isah Liman Kantigi, has donated N4 million to the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) in Shiroro Rafi, Paikoro and Munya Local Government Areas in Niger State.

This is just as the party has condemned the recent disconnection of electricity from public buildings by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company AEDC.

A statement by the Director of Media and Communications of Kantigi Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya, said that the donation was made when the aspirant interacted with the delegates of the party in the Niger East Senatorial Zone in the next month’s governorship primary election.

According to the statement, Kantigi used the opportunity to sympathise with victims of banditry attacks from all over the state and urged the state government and the security operatives to improve the security situation in the state so that the IDPs would return to their ancestral homes.

According to the statement, the aspirant solicited for the support of the delegates during the governorship primary election saying he possessed the qualities to turn the socio economic fortunes of the state round.

Kantigi claimed that he had contributed a lot to the survival of the PDP, adding that if given the governorship ticket he would lead the party to victory in next year’s governorship election.

Meanwhile the Niger State Chapter of PDP has condemned in unequivocal terms the disconnection of electricity from public buildings by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), saying the development showed poor management of the state by the APC led government.

A statement by the State Public Relations Officer of PDP, Mr. Sulaiman Aliyu Ahmed, said that the AEDC action that came shortly after primary school teachers went on strike for three months to protest percentage payment of salaries has exposed the inability of the APC led government.

Ahmed, therefore, asked the state government to rise up to its responsibility instead of inflicting more pains on an already impoverished people.

