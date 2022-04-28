Angry Constituents Chase Ondo Lawmaker over Alleged Poor Performance

Fidelis David

Angry youths have booed and chased out a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, popularly known as (West) from his constituency over alleged poor performance.

Ogunmolasuyi, who is the Majority Leader of the State Assembly represents Owo Constituency 1, in Owo Local Government Area of the State.

In the viral video shared yesterday by a Facebook user, Tosin Fapohunda II, he wrote: “An Ondo state lawmaker was chased like a thief in broad daylight today by youths of his constituency over non-performance and absolute isolation from his constituency since he was voted in to represent them at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

In the video, Ogunmolasuyi was nearly lynched by the angry constituents, who were carrying sticks and stones saying “It will not be well with West. We dare you to come here again.”

Also, an eyewitness who sought anonymity, said the lawmaker escaped unhurt because of his security guards.

When contacted, the lawmaker confirmed the development, saying the incident happened last Sunday but he had already left the scene before the drama.

He said: “We have five wards in my constituency and one of the wards is Iloro and I am from Igboroko, so that particular ward isn’t my ward but one of the wards under my constituency.

“There is an aspirant from that ward contesting under the opposition Peoples’Democratic Party (PDP). I was told that he was the one that mobilized thugs to the scene but I had already left.”

“I have checked the video several times, those guys I saw are not the people that can represent the good people of Owo. Owo has a lot of prominent people, even in Iloro precisely, they have a lot of prominent people. If they don’t want a representative, they should have a civilized way to approach it”, he stressed.

According to him, “those people I see are not the people who can speak for my community or constituency”.

The lawmaker boasted that his record of achievements and score card in the Assembly show that he has given his constituents quality representation in terms of law making and constituency projects.

“So far, so good, my contribution to the constituency, I think is enough for my people to decide whether to reelect me or not. In terms of infrastructure, supporting education, widows, women, youth and giving back to the society as a whole.

“By the virtue of my position as the majority leader of the assembly, I have moved several motions in the floor of the house and in terms of giving back to the community, I have done my own part.

“In terms of infrastructure, I have facilitated one or two projects to that community and I have been giving out scholarship for over six years. I have built toilets, I have been supporting the market women, widows and the youth as well as empowerment which included giving out motorcycles, grinding machines, freezers amongst others. All these milestones are out there to see”.

“The lawmaker added that, “among the 26 members of the house, If am not ranked as the number one in terms of performance, then, I should be ranked below number two. I don’t patronize thuggery, I don’t encourage thuggery and I have never been part of them.”

