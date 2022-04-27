At Iftar, Niger Gov Says No Preferred Governorship Candidate





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has met some of those trying to succeed him for the first time when he hosted them to the breaking of fast at the government lodge last Sunday.

Only the governorship aspirants and members of the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) attended the event.

It could not be confirmed if invitation was extended to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants.

Ten APC governorship aspirants including Mr. Idris Ibrahim Malagi, the publisher of Blueprint Newspaper; former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya; former Minister of Sports, Mr. Sani Ndanusa; Senator Bima, and a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Umar Bago, were among the governorship aspirants that attended the dinner.

Others were Mr. Mohammed Nda, Mr. Bako Shettima, Dr. M K Mohammed, Mr. Ahmed Rofyan, and Mr. Idris Makaranta.

However, the state Deputy Governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, who recently declared his intention to succeed his boss, was absent.

After the breaking of the fast, the governor was said to have assured his guests of his neutrality, saying: “I have no preferred candidate for the governorship primary and the main election.”

Bello, according to a source close to the dinner, said he would support any of them that eventually wins the governorship primary election in a free and fair contest.

“I will support whoever emerges the candidate of our party in a free and fair contest,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Bello was also quoted as advising the aspirants to go about their campaigns with decorum devoid of character assassination.

Senator Bima Enagi was said to have responded on behalf of the other aspirants during which he asked for a level playing field for all the aspirants.

