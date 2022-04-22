Firm Offers Scholarship To 100 Imo Youths

Mary Nnah

To curb hard drugs, violence, thuggery, cybercrime, and rape, the principal partner of Prince Joel & Associates, Dr. Prince Joel has offered scholarships to 100 Imo youths to take up a career in real estate entrepreneurship and digital marketing at the just concluded ‘Imo Youth Conference’ held recently in Owerri.

Speaking on the theme ‘Imo Youth Arise, The Future Is Now’, Prince Joel who was the guest speaker at the event organised to sensitise the youth from the societal menace and perpetrating criminal acts, narrated the difficulties he faced while growing up and how he overcame them to become an impactful person in the society today.

He enjoined the Imo Youths to shun the intake of hard drugs, cybercrime, violence, and thuggery, adding, “Embrace digitisation which is prevalent in our time.”

As a real estate investment coach and a renowned blogger, Prince Joel volunteered to assist Imo Youths in taking up a career in real estate entrepreneurship and digital marketing. He concluded his lecture by offering scholarships to the first set of 50 attendees in digital marketing and another scholarship to the second set of 50 attendees in his real estate mentorship master class, which commenced in the first week of this month.

