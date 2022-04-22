2023: Jonathan’s Campaign Posters Flood APC ‘s Secretariat

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan appeared to have stepped up his comeback bid as his campaign posters have flooded the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) along with some APC governors had paid a courtesy visit to Jonathan in Bayelsa, fueling suspicion of moves to woo the former president to the party.

The caretaker committee was alleged to have muted the idea of dragging Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the party. But the defunct Caretaker Committee debunked the allegation.

However, Jonathan’s campaign posters pasted on the fence of the party’s secretariat carrying an inscription which reads: “Goodluck Jonathan You Must Run” are currently occupying a conspicuous position on the wall of the party secretariat.

THISDAY gathered that the former president will interact with political journalists any moment from now to intimate them of his intention to contest.

It was also gathered that the interaction would be a private discussion meeting between journalists and the former president and his friends which is believed will hold in Abuja.

At the moment, it is not clear yet whether the former president will contest on the platform of APC or he will contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

