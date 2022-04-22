2022 Hajj: FG Allocates 1,537 Slots to FCT

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has allocated 1,537 seats for this year’s hajj to the Federal Capital Territory.

The Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam, disclosed this yesterday, while briefing top management staff of the Board in his office, after a meeting with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and states chief executives of States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, commissions and agencies.

He advised those who made deposit in respect of the Hajj to ensure that their deposits reach up to N2.5 million before the conclusion of the final hajj fare.

He explained that due to current realities, the cost for this year’s hajj was projected to be about N2.5 million for this year’s hajj exercise.

He, therefore, emphasised the need for the intending pilgrims to top up their deposit and await final hajj fare after conclusion with service providers in Saudi Arabia.

He also advised those who registered with the Board to raise their deposit via a bank draft to the officials of the board across the six area council secretariats of the territory and the headquarters where they made their initial deposits.

He similarly advised those who enrolled into the Hajj Savings Scheme with Ja’iz bank to ensure that their deposits were up to N 2.5 million which would ease their balance as soon as the hajj fare was finalised.

The Director said the Board and other officials would soon travel to Saudi Arabia to finalise arrangements on accommodation, feeding and transportation as well as other services with relevant service providers to conclude the component of hajj fare for the 2022 hajj exercise.

He said the Board would continue with its preparation for the 2022 hajj with the second phase of education and orientation exercise on May 7th and 8th, which is immediately after Eid Fitr festivity.

