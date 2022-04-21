Ebonyi Senator Emerges APC Guber Consensus Aspirant





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A former Senator in Ebonyi State, Senator Julius Ucha, has been adopted by his populus Ezza clan as a consensus aspirant for the governorship position in 2023.

The adoption followed the directive of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi, which asked the people of Ezza clan should nominate two aspirants that would stand for the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After the two nominations, the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, stepped down for Ucha to stand as the sole aspirant for the governorship position.

Speaking after the Ezza’s stakeholders meeting at Onueke in Ezza South council area, Ugbala explained that he stepped down for Ucha to honour the pleas of elders and stakeholders of the clan.

Ucha, who was the pioneer Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, noted that his adoption was a show of solidarity and trust.

He said: “It is a wonderful show of solidarity of the people of Ezza Ezekunna. It is a rare opportunity and something that is not usual in political environment. I feel very happy for the trust. Everything is in the hands of God. I believe that this time around that God’s will be that Ezza man as our people have decided and trusted in me, that God himself will use all the people involved in the electoral process especially the governor, Mr. David Umahi, to enthrone me as the successor of the present administration.

“All that I know is that the people of Ezza Ezekunna were invited to the Government House and were directed to perform this political arrangement, which they did perfectly well. I have the chance to be the next governor but everything is in the hands of God. The party has three conditions upon which an aspirant can emerge in a primary election, which are through direct, indirect and consensus.”

