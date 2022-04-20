Incorporating Traditional Institutions in Tackling Insecurity

The importance of traditional institutions is often undermined despite its proximity to the people and far reaching influence. Ibrahim Oyewale writes on Governor Yahaya Bello’s advocacy for the constitutional role of the traditional rulers to tackle fledging insecurity in the country

Worried by the spate of insecurity and its attendant carnage in some parts of the country, the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is leading the vanguard and an incurable advocacy of creating a constitutional role for the traditional rulers by including them in the programmes and policies of the government.

According to him, the traditional institution has a major role to play in the maintenance of peace, unity and security of their various domain given that they are the custodian of culture and tradition.

Peace, unity, tranquillity and security are without a doubt synonymous with the socio-political and economic development of a nation.

Nigeria as a nation has been enmeshed in a hydra-headed insecurity challenge and it is no longer news that in the past 14 years, the advent of insurgency has not only brought about calamity but also left unhealed scars in the mind of average Nigerians.



From Boko Haram insurgents in the far North-east, armed banditry in the North-west, as well as kidnapping, cultism and ritualists on the prowl waiting for the innocent prey every minute in other parts, the country has continued to bleed on daily basis.



The situation has so far evaded all efforts of the conventional security apparatus and unconventional ones in a bid to step down the high tide of emerging insurgency as they seemingly remain helpless in tackling the menace of self-inflicted problems.



The reality has become that insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and ritualists have continued to inflict injuries, maiming, raping, kidnapping and killing of innocents Nigerians daily.

As expected, the spate of insecurity in the country has continuously attracted condemnations from international and African leaders, while Nigerians at home and in the diaspora have also lamented the hopeless situation the most populous black African nation had found herself with seemingly no end in sight as average citizens are no longer sleeping with their two eyes closed.

As part of efforts to seek lasting solutions to the ravaging insecurity that has bedevilled Nigeria, the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello has continued to advocate for the inclusion of the traditional institution in the programmes and policies of the government if Nigeria want to overcome perennial insecurity.

He has continuously reiterated that the relative security of lives and property enjoyed in Kogi State was as a result of the robust relationship with the traditional rulers, who he described as representatives of God on earth, a symbol of unity and custodian of culture and tradition.

Recently, at the official installation and presentation of Staff of office to the new Attah Igala, His Royal Majesty, Mathew Alaji Opaluwa Ogwuche Akpa II at the Palace of Attah Igala on Friday, February 4, 2023, the governor pointed out that the role of traditional rulers in development of this country cannot be overemphasised, noting that the cooperation with the traditional institution and Kogi State government in past six years has yielded positive results in the area of security of lives and property.

In the same vein, Governor Yahaya Bello at the presentation of staff of office to 104 traditional rulers at President Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja on Saturday, February 5, 2023, stated that his administration since its inception prioritised unity, peace, tranquillity, progress and development, adding that all of these couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation, understanding and support of all the traditional rulers starting from the Attah Igala, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, the Ohimege Koton-Karfe, the Obaro of Kabba and all other Paramount rulers, including the recently upgraded traditional rulers.

“We have chosen this to do for you not because you are the only one, we followed all our laws, rules and regulations and it is a clear fact that you have been chosen out of many because of your impeccable character, integrity and uprightness.

“You can contribute toward the development of peace and security which we are enjoying in Kogi State. I had always advocated and I will continue to advocate because in this country if we want to have peace, tranquillity, safety and development, the government must be able to consciously and deliberately include our traditional rulers in our programmes and policies.

Governor Bello also suggested that the traditional rulers should be recognised even as the fourth tiers of government, emphasising that he would continue to send that message across even to the National Assembly “because a situation where our traditional rulers are the representative of God on earth and yet we are yearning for peace and tranquillity, this means that if we don’t include them in the government activities then we are not ready to enjoy the desired peace, safety and development in our land.

“Our traditional rulers are the owners of the land, they know every inch of our land, they own it and every crime committed are being perpetrated on the land and not on the air at all. Since they are the owners of the land, any crime and criminalities that take place in their domain, they should be able to know the perpetrators.

“If the government refuses to include them in its activities, how can crime and criminalities be tackled? I could not have succeeded in the fight against criminalities in the state without the cooperation and support of all of the traditional rulers from the First Class, Second Class, Third Class and even the ungraded ones.

“Therefore, I use this opportunity to appreciate all the traditional rulers in Kogi State for their support, understanding and prayers that have brought the state to the enviable height we have achieved in the area of security.”

The governor also charged all the traditional title holders to redouble their efforts in holding the trust of the people, pledging that his administration will continue to work with the traditional rulers to achieve the desired peace and peaceful coexistence of all parts of the state irrespective of tribe and religion.

Bello, therefore, appreciated the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Salami Ozigi Deedat for painstakingly and diligently taking his time to process all the traditional rulers appointed, upgraded today, adding that he trusted his judgement and takes his advice 100 per cent “because as a Lawyer, I am very sure that he will always do justice to issues brought to his table”.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Salami Ozigi Deedat expressed profound gratitude to the state governor, Yahaya Bello who gave all the “necessary support and encouragement to reach the level we have attained today in the affairs of traditional rulers in Kogi State”.

Salami noted that the “grading and upgrading of stools we are celebrating today is the manifestation of the zeal demonstrated by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to give the traditional institution their right place in the scheme of things in the state.



“The traditional rulers being the custodians of our culture and tradition need to be given priority attention which the New Direction Government has done since its inception six years ago.”



The commissioner pointed out that despite the obvious scarce resources, the state government has never reneged in its effort to attend to the welfare of the traditional rulers in Kogi state-a feat that has never been achieved since the creation of the state over thirty years ago.



“The government also places high premium on the traditional rulers in the state which has accounted for the continued review of the structure of our chieftaincy institutions by positioning them to be more effective and responsive through the engagement of programmes.

“It will interest you to know that throughout the process and arrangement of the ceremony for the Staff of Office the state government shoulders all the responsibilities. Therefore a dime was not collected from anybody for grading or upgrading of any stool.



“Today’s event will remain indelible in the minds of the Kogi people. The presentation of Staff of Office to deserving chiefs goes to them and their communities. Without an iota of doubt in the last six years, this administration has transformed the socio-economic, political and traditional landscape of the state. Fairness, equity and justice have been the landmark of this administration.



“I am using this occasion to charge the traditional rulers who have received their staff of office today that they must be mindful of their new roles and the consequences of the change in their new status.

“With the presentation of staff of office it means that you are with the instrument of authority and you have become members of Kogi State Council of Chiefs, it is therefore expedient and instructive that you actively participate in the activities of the council.

“As traditional rulers, you are expected to ensure there is peace and tranquillity in your domain and also ensure the rule of law prevail in the cause of discharging your official duties. You will be held accountable for any breach of peace and security in your domain.

” Kogi State is known to be the most peaceful and secured state in Nigeria and you must join hand to sustain that feat”, the commissioner posited.

In his goodwill messages, the Vice President, Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM, Dr Ado Ibrahim said that it was obvious that the traditional rulers have known the Governor for what he is- a governor that is a dynamic leader and committed to what is right.

“We can not thank and appreciate enough for what the governor has done to traditional institutions in the state and we hope that those who are looking forward to the future will follow the footstep of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The Obaro of Kabba and the Secretary, Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers expressed profound appreciation to the government for doing the needful at this particular time by making it possible for those who have been yearning for this action to take place.

” We thank the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for his doggedness and commitment to the welfare of traditional rulers in the state knows no bound,” he added.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar commended the state government for the epoch-making event under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who was represented by the Estu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, prayed to God Almighty to bless the people and the state.

He, therefore, admonished the newly appointed, graded and upgraded Royal Highnesses that this is another gesture by the government “telling you that you need to do more.

“We all know by history that traditional institutions stand the best in terms of administrations, in terms of knowing people, understanding people in terms of what they are supposed to do and at what time.

“So more is expected from you the newly upgraded traditional rulers and we pray that God Almighty will guide you and give you the strength to carry out this very important responsibility,” Sultan added.

