Kaigama Urges Christians, Muslims to Reject Violence, Corruption, Injustice

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Metropolitan Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged all Christians and Muslims in the country to jointly rise against the evil of violence, corruption, injustice and greed.

He praised the courage exhibited by an Abuja-based Islamic Sheikh for not succumbing to religious sentiments in criticising “the lackadaisical attitude of government to the safety of lives following bombings, kidnappings, and endless acts of insecurity” in the country.



Ahead of the 2023 General Election, Kaigama said that Nigerians want selfless and empathetic leaders, not those paranoid, defensive and antagonistic towards critics.



The Archbishop added that Nigerians should detest leaders operating in their comfort zones and who do not feel the discomfort and pain of the lack of electricity, potable water, fuel or the social dislocation caused by the frequent disruption of schools and medical services due to strikes by workers pressing for their legitimate rights.



In his Homily during a Church Service at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-cathedral, Abuja yesterday, Kaigama said the brutal killings, kidnappings, immoral and anti-social activities in different parts of Nigeria were brought about by the cumulative effect of sins in the nation.



He said: ” Amidst the religious and political voices of hatred and violence, Muslims and Christians whose Ramadan and Easter coincide this year again, should go beyond mutual courteous felicitations to be instruments of fostering social harmony and peaceful co-existence, speaking and acting against corruption, injustice and greed; doing everything to overcome ethno-religious and socio-political hostilities.”



He explained that irrespective of which Nigerian sins (Muslim or Christian or traditional worshipper), sin is a gross disobedience to God, adding that it also hurts the individual who sins and the entire society.



According to Kaigama, it is only when we stop offending God and one another that the negative and harsh social realities we are witnessing today will be greatly minimized.



He further said that Nigerians have a habit of only blaming those in political leadership, but forgetting that in their private lives they violate God’s laws and also violate neighbours’ integrity and rights.



Kaigama, however, said he was happy at the recent outbursts of criticism cutting across gender, age, religious and ethnic affiliations against Christian preachers who exploit the name of Jesus for their selfish aims, to the detriment of their gullible followers.



“A Catholic lady challenged some Catholic priests against being disrespectful to parishioners and being materialistic instead of working for the salvation of souls.



“An Islamic Sheikh not succumbing to religious sentiments was critical of the lackadaisical attitude of government to the safety of lives following bombings, kidnappings, and endless acts of insecurity.



“It is encouraging that people are taking on leaders irrespective of whether they are of similar religious or ethnic affiliation and challenging their lacklustre performance. By the EndSARS protests, the youths successfully passed a judgment on the failure of government to secure them and provide for them and their future.



“There is no doubt that there is anger across religious and ethnic lines against leaders who milk the country dry and rob the citizens of a decent life,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

