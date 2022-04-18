Edo Govt, Firm Synergize on Transparency, Performance Metrics

Poised to ensure transparency and performance-based service delivery, the Edo State Government has said it is instituting measures and metrics for evaluating activities of civil and public servants so as to meet set targets.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Finance, Joseph Eboigbe during the ongoing performance management capacity building workshop, organized for Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The workshop is expected to ensure quarterly feedback from MDAs on their performance and identify current gaps.

Eboigbe, who spoke during one of the sessions, said the state has placed a priority on creating orderliness, which is being achieved through the state’s 30-year development and physical plan.

“Security is also a huge priority as the state is strengthening its security architecture in partnership with security agencies. Our priority areas are hinged on six thematic pillars; Institutional reforms, Economic revolution, Infrastructure development, Culture and Tourism, Social-Welfare Enhancement, and Environmental Sustainability.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MayTac Consulting, Mrs Elizabeth Rotimi, said she was impressed with the strides of the Edo State Government.

She said the government has made immense contributions towards the development of human capital, noting “I want to see Nigeria working again. States and other sub-nationals should take the cue and be serious about improving the capacity of their workforce for optimal service delivery to Nigerians.”

On his part, the Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Kelvin Uwaibi, said the state is striving to become the preferred investment destination for investors.

“We should be expecting to see more infrastructure development in Benin City as businesses secure spaces at the ongoing Enterprise Park and the Benin Mall. There are plans to site industrial clusters in Edo Central and Edo North, and a new Airport in Edo North.”

The Managing Director, John Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOBSA), Ms. Imuwahen Ajoonu, assured that the state-of-the-art training academy which is the first of its kind in Nigeria will be partnering with renowned institutions and organizations to retool and strengthen the capacity of its workforce.

