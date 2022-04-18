2023: Niger Delta Youths Back Zoning Presidency to South





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Niger Delta Youths Movement (NDYM) has resolved that for peace to reign in the country, the southern part of the country should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The NDYM thrown their weight behind southern president at the end of the national executive council meeting held in Rivers State in a communique made available to journalists yesterday.

The resolution was signed by the National President of NDYM, Amutadi Uba Tega, and the National Secretary, Ediagbonya Joshua.

According to it, “For the purpose of peace in Nigeria, NDYM is in total support of Southern Governors and the Middle Belt Forum for the presidency to shift to southern Nigeria.

“The NEC also calls on all security agencies and indeed the entire citizenry to be very vigilant and proactive against proliferation of firearms in the region as a prelude to the forth coming 2023 general election.”

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the judiciary on the Electoral Amendment Law, and for expunging Section 84 (12) of the law.

In the light of controversies surrounding the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), NDYM called on INEC to intensify local sensitisation of the youths of the region/country on electoral processes such as electronic voting among others.

It commended INEC for its diligent prosecution of some returning officers in Akwa Ibom State, and urged it to expend the same energy in prosecuting election rigging agents/staff in their midst.

The group said: “We condemn the bombing and killings of passengers on the Kaduna/Abuja train as well as the invasion of Kaduna International Airport by terrorists,” and urge the presidency to summon the political will to stem this vicious cycle.

While commending the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the seriousness he is giving to the East West road, “we urge him to extend such gesture to cover other core mandate of the ministry.

“NDYM urge the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner relevant agencies within and outside Nigeria in giving assistance to Ukrainian returnees from the region.

