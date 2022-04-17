Ugwu, PDP’s Presidential Hopeful, Asks North to Concede Ticket to South

Innocent Megbolu

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Charlie Ugwu at the weekend joined the 2023 presidential race, promising to make Nigeria great again if elected the president of the federation.

Ugwu, a well-known estate developer, also challenged the party chieftain from Northern Nigeria to concede the presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria, in the interest of equity, inclusiveness, justice, and fairness.

He made a formal declaration to contest the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the PDP, at his Campaign Organisation’s office in Wuse II, Abuja.

At the declaration, Ugwu said the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country “have become so bad that no man with capacity, material or intellectual, can watch while this state of affairs ravages our country without doing something.”

Ugwu noted: “I have the competence, requisite educational qualification, experience in human/material resource management, and adequate emotional intelligence needed to steer the nation at this point in the nation’s history, that he decided to throw his hat in the ring for the presidency.

“This will enable me to contest the election and save Nigeria. As a consequence of the prevailing situation, I hereby announce my intention to join the presidential race.

“I have already procured the forms to contest the presidential nomination of the PDP”, says Ugwu.

Ugwu, the traditional Prime Minister of Igugu, a community in Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu, canvassed cooperation and support for the realisation of his presidential aspiration.

He implored: “My fellow countrymen and women, I seek your hands of fellowship and support. Let us confront this state of our dear country with hope and determination.

“Let us for once pause from our collective despair and hopelessness. This task will be daunting, I dare warn. But with determination and total commitment, victory shall be ours. With God all things are possible.”

He, therefore, challenged the chieftains of the PDP from the North “to pay due regard to the party constitution, which provides that the party shall adhere to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.”

He further charged the party chieftain to do the needful by supporting the zoning of the 2023 PDP presidential slot to Southern Nigeria.

He explained that the purpose of this provision “is to guarantee inclusiveness, ensure equity in power residency and encourage in perpetuity healthy political dialogue and engagement between the North and the South.”

