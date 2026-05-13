  • Tuesday, 12th May, 2026

Heirs Insurance Launches Multi-language Generative AI Assistant

Business | 3 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs  Insurance group, has launched a  multi-language generative AI assistant, Prince AI, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey and reinforcing its commitment to making insurance simple, accessible, and inclusive. 

The  group said with Prince AI, Heirs Insurance becomes the first insurer in Nigeria to deploy a multi-language generative AI assistant, setting a new benchmark for customer engagement in the industry. 

Speaking on the launch, Heirs Insurance  Chief Digital Officer, Peace Okhianmhense-Philips, said 

Prince AI represents the next phase of the group’s digital evolution. 

He said by embedding generative AI into the group’s  customer experience, Heirs group was  not only improving speed and efficiency but also humanising insurance. “This innovation allows us to connect more meaningfully with our customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver support that is instant, intelligent, and accessible,” he stated,

“Built on adaptive intelligence, the AI Assistant continuously refines its capabilities through every interaction, ensuring customers receive increasingly accurate and relevant guidance,” Philips stated.

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