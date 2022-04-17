Ngige: I’ll Make My Position Public on 2023 Presidency

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday said he would unveil his decision on the 2023 presidency on Tuesday.

Ngige explained that he had consulted with both mortal and immortal people and would disclose his position on the 2023 presidency after the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Ngige gave this hint at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu while responding to a request from a pressure group under the aegis of the South-east Progressive Forum, who stormed the airport and asked the minister to contest the presidency in 2023.

At the session, he said: “This is an ambush. It’s an Easter ambush and anything done on Easter is spiritual. So, I thank you, people, for meeting us here and saying what is in your mind.

“Make no mistake about it. It is us in the southern part of Nigeria that the presidency is due for. It’s also true – a truism that the entire zone in Southern Nigeria that is only the South-east has not tasted the presidency.

“So, that gives much weight to the demand you are making now. Yes, in PDP, they are considering whether it will be North or South. No, on our own, as gentlemen we have already agreed on the South.”

The former governor of Anambra State explained that he waited till after the spiritual season of lent to enable him to consult God in order not to make mistakes before declaring his intention about the presidency.

“On December 31, 2021, I told a group that after the spiritual season of lent, I will consult with my God and Angel and Arch-Angels.

“Easter is tomorrow and Easter is a resurrection day. We shall rise with the resurrection and after Easter Monday; I will make a pronouncement on my journey to the presidency.

“So, we have done the consultation with mortal and immortal people and we are going to speak but make no mistake again, anything to be shared, if it is seven, it should be shared equally. If you collect first, collect second and collect again without others collecting, that’s where the problem comes.”

While commending the group for believing in him, Ngige said: “I am inviting you on Tuesday to Alor, in Idemili South. That’s where I am going to unveil my intention for the Presidency.”

On the possibility of the South-east aspirants presenting a consensus candidate, Ngige said the issue of consensus candidates “has not arisen now.

“You have to wait until when all the declarations have been made – not only the declaration, the buying of forms, when the forms have been bought and the expression of interest. That is the official first step of declaration.

“So, after the declaration of interest the people will buy the forms and fill, some people will buy forms for some people too but that’s when the question for consensus will arise. So, until we get to that bridge, we will cross it.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the group, Tony Chime, said the call for Ngige to contest for the number one post in the country was predicated on his track record in governance.

Chime said that though so many people have queued for the position, none of them has met their criteria for the position other than Ngige.

“We know the good things you have done in the South-east and Nigeria in general. Our appeal is that you should come and contest for the President of Nigeria.

“We know that there are too many people in the queue for this position, but we have screened them individually and collectively, but we have not found the material we needed.

“Hence, we are here to appeal to you, our brother, father and son to come and deliver us from the problem we are having in this country,” Chime explained.

