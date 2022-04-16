Inkblot Premieres ‘The Blood Covenant’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Inkblot Productions, one of Nigeria’s movie production outlets last Sunday screened its latest film, ‘The Blood Covenant’ with a list of some of the biggest names in the movie industry in attendance. Celebrity actors, journalists, and film and television stakeholders graced the exclusive premiere which was held at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas in Lekki.

‘The Blood Covenant’ which opened yesterday in cinemas nationwide, delivers a compelling story about the horrors of money rituals, greed, peer pressure, and corruption. The Fiyin Gambo directed story, written by Chiamaka Osagwu and Chinaza Onuzo follows three friends as they navigate society’s suffocating boots and the get-rich-quick syndrome. Tired of being shunned, they start on a never-ending pursuit of the high life, seeking easy money, fast cars, and fame, willing to go to any length to achieve their goals.

Speaking at the premiere about his experience directing on the set, Gambo said it took a year to pull off the project. “It’s a project we worked on for about a year. It was tough figuring out how to tell the story of regular Nigerians trying to make money. One thing we pushed is the idea that hard work is the best form of ritual,” he said.

“Leave out having to kill someone to get money. Anytime you have to bring tears to the family of others to achieve success, that’s not true success. That’s what we tried to say with the film. It was challenging to make. We acted long nights. But working with the best crew, FilmOne and Inkblot Production made it a lot easier.”

The timely thriller boasts of an impressive cast including Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, Uzor Arukwe, Ufuoma McDermott, Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Gregory Ojefua and Chimezie Imo and a host of other fantastic actors. With a red-carpet segment where guests were treated to canapés, cocktails, photos and conversations, the night sure had it well for all that attended.

A major highlight of the red carpet was the money boot where faux Naira and USD notes were spread all over the floor with money guns to play with. This fixture was an ode to the money scenes in the film and it thrilled guests and stars of the movie to no end. The screening began with opening remarks from Inkblot Co-founders Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola who welcomed everyone and appreciated the effort of the cast, crew, and partners.

As the movie screened to the anticipating audience, there was no mistake that this was an instant hit. While there’s been a lot of talk and awareness before now, the premiere marked the first time the movie will be aired to the public, taking a great stand against money rituals and greed in a tasteful and entertaining way.

