2022: Ekiti Now Most Unsecured State in Nigeria, PDP Candidate Laments

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Peoples’ Democratic Party Governorship Candidate for the June 18 poll in Ekiti State, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, has said the high level of insecurity in the state has made it imperative for the residents to reject the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, in the coming election.

Kolawole lamented that the frightening level of kidnapping and killings of residents have caused the state to be rated among the least secured in the country.

The former commissioner and ex-House of Assembly member added that he would emerge the most experienced to govern Ekiti if elected governor, saying none of the past and present governors parade his “intimidating” records.

Kolawole spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti, during a chat with journalists on the next poll, where he described himself as the best to lead the state on account of his past records and experiences in governance.

He said: “When you take off the Boko Haram zone, Ekiti is the least secured state. You can’t travel from Efon to Ado without fear. We have to revert to the time when Governor Ayodele Fayose reinvigorated the local hunters and to tackle insecurity from Ekiti. Our Obas were being rendered ordinary with bandits shooting and kidnapping them for ransoms.”

Kolawole added: “I would emerge as the most experienced to be Ekiti governor if elected. Not Niyi Adebayo, not Kayode Fayemi, not even my political leader, Fayose, parade my credentials. None of them held any position before becoming governor.

“I am an indigenous politician who had participated in Ekiti politics in the last 16 years. None of the contestants has been assembly member, councilor, supervisory councilor and commissioner. That shows that I would be the only governor in Ekiti that understands the executive and legislative arms.

“So, I am not rattled by Segun Oni’s Social Democratic Party. Third force had never made any remarkable difference in Ekiti election as reflected in elections of 2007, 2011 and 2014.

“Oni moving from one party to the other for him to be governor could best portray him as mere political nomad.

“I am seeking this position with strong pedigree as an ex-legislator and ex-commissioner. I am going to be people-centric. All my activities will be centred on the people. If your people can’t cheer you as a governor, you are just a mere visitor, stranger and expatriate.”

Kolawale also spoke on the much touted Fayose’s stomach infrastructure, and promised to promote and repackage the concept to make it a model in the delivery of democracy dividends to the populace.

“It is not about eating amala and panla alone, or queuing on the streets to get food and money. I will modernise it. It is a good policy. Our people must enjoy the dividends of democracy. Nothing stops a governor from giving out part of the food in the government house to feed the commoners,” he said.

