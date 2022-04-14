Drugs Addiction is Motivation for Banditry, Insurgency, Says Kebbi Gov

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi



Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State yesterday said the major motivation for engaging in banditry, insurgency and other crimes is the addition to illicit drugs by the criminal elements. For this, he said his administration has placed premium on fighting the scourge of illicit drugs in the state.

While receiving the new State Commandant of the NDLEA Isa Likita Muhammad in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Bagudu said the desire and commitment of his administration to fight illicit drugs prompted the establishment of an anti-drug control committee to combat drugs addiction in the state.

He said illicit drugs have been identified to be the major sources of motivation for insurgents, bandits, terrorists and other criminals elements inflicting havoc and bloodshed across the country.

He commended Chairman of the NDELA, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) for his incisive approach to the drugs which he said has helped to reduce its menace nationwide. He expressed confidence in the capability of the newly posted state commandant of the drug agency to perform as expected.

Earlier in his speech, the new Commandant, Muhammad said he was at the Government House to solicit for the state government co-operation and assistance in combating the use of dangerous drugs among people in the state.

The commandant explained that the United Nations has identified the Republic of Benin, which share borders with Kebbi State as the drug hub of West Africa.

He urged the state government to collaborate with NDLEA to stop the influx of drugs from neighbouring countries into the state through its border towns of Bagudo, Lolo, Dole-kaina and Kamba.

He commended wife of the governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, for refurbishing the female rehabilitation centre at the headquarters of the agency in Birnin Kebbi.

The new commandant also requested from the state government plots of land for the building of barracks for the agency and operational vehicles for operatives of the service as contained in a letter by the NDLEA Chairman.

