WapTV Licences Fresh Batch of Nigerian Movies

Sunday Okobi

Nigeria’s foremost family entertainment TV channel, WapTV, has concluded a ground-breaking acquisition of the broadcast rights of hundreds of top-notch English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba movies produced by prominent Nigerian film-makers.

This new batch of movies, which would commence airing from May 2, 2026, features top-notch performances by some of the biggest stars across Nigeria, including Rita Dominic, Jumoke Odetola, Odunlade Adekola, Segun Arinze, Yinka Quadri, Ali Nuhu, Tina Mba, Victor Osuagwu, Allwell Ademola, Fausat Balogun, Yetunde Wunmi, Belinda Effah, Ifeanyi Kalu, Ayo Olaiya, Divine Answer, Don Brymo, Tijani Faraga, and a host of others, WapTV management said in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday.

Among the prominent producers of the movies are Bolaji Ahmed Kuforiji, Alhaji Hissa Yusuf, Yousuph Olawale, Lynda Clems, Ishola Saheed Ayedun, Divine Answer, and Isman’il Usman.

The management of WapTV stated that it has stayed true to its promise to provide its viewers with the very best indigenous content, suitable for the whole family, adding that: “These hundreds of fresh movies are proudly-made-in-Nigeria content which are preferred by our viewers because it is more relatable, relevant, and ultimately more enjoyable.”

It added that the multiple-award-winning wapTV is watched by millions of families across Nigeria and several African countries through an extensive network of all major Digital TV Platforms: DStv 262, GOtv102, StarSat 189, and PlayTV 275.