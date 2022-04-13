House Bill to Regulate Orphanages in FCT, Sanction Illegal Operators Passes Second Reading





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at its plenary yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish a regulatory agency that would regulate the administration of orphanages and other related institutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The proposed legislation titled “Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Capital Territory Orphanage (Registration and Regulatory) Agency to Regulate the Establishment and Administration of Orphanages and other Related Institutions in the Federal Capital Territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by Hon. Samuel Babatunde Adejare.

The bill proposed various sanctions for both the illegal organisations and their operators.

According to its draft, any person or organisation that contravened the provisions of this bill, has committed an offence under this bill.

“The person shall be liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding N5 million or both. Also where an offence under this bill is committed by an organisation, the organisation shall be liable to a fine not exceeding of N10 million.”

The bill stated that the proposed FCT agency shall formulate policies, principles and guidelines for the registration and regulation of orphanages and other related institutions, consistent with national development priorities.

The proposed agency also have the responsibility to “promote partnerships, synergy, integration and cooperation among national and international organisations, focusing on establishment and monitoring of orphanages and related institutions; set mechanisms to ensure efficient administration of orphanages and related institutions in the FCT; and perform such other functions as may be determined by the board to give effect to the provisions of this bill.”

The board, according to the bill, would be made up of the minister in charge of matters relating to women and children, who would be the chairman. Others are a representative not below the rank of a director from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Nigerian Immigration Service; Ministries of Women (and Children) Affairs, Budget and National Planning, Finance, Health, Justice, Youth Development.

Also on the board would be two representatives of the organisation for orphanages and related institutions, Non-Govemmental Organisations involved in orphans, neglected children, orphanages and related institutions; and the secretary who will be the director-general of the agency.

Leading the debate on its general principles, the sponsor, Adejare said that “it is germane, timely and will address issues of illegalities that arise from, orphanages that are not registered.

Contributing in support, the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the bill when passed would curb menace of trafficking, rituals and baby factories.

