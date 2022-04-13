Delta Approves Road Projects

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In line with his resolve to finish strong with his administration, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has continued to encourage the completion of all ongoing infrastructural and other projects across the state as well as the commencement of new ones.

Consequently, the State Executive Council (EXCO), presided over by Governor Okowa, has approved the construction and rehabilitation of more than 30 kilometers of road projects aimed at capturing several communities across the senatorial district in the state’s urbanisation and urban renewal programme.

Briefing newsmen on some of the resulotions at the meeting, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, listed some of the road projects to include 2.05km Kokodiagbene Road in Warri South West; 10.85km Ute-Okpu/Ute-Enugu Road in Ika North East and 1.5km Ovie Palace Road in Mosogar, Ethiope West.

Mr. Aniagwu listed other road projects to include Etua -Oliogo and Etua Etiti Roads in Ndokwa West; 4.9km Aviara – Bethel Road in Isoko South; 1.2km Abi-Ezionum Road and 12km internal roads in Uwheru, Ughelli North which, he said, cuts across eight agrarian communities.

“We are continuing with approval of projects, not just to enable us finish strong but also to reach several rural communities and urbanise them.

“At today’s EXCO, we have approved the construction of Ute-Okpu/Ute-Enugu Road in Ika North-East Local Government Area. It is about 10.85kms.

“This was a road awarded sometimes in 2010 during the time of late Hon. Sam Obi, but was abandoned over time and was later repudiated,” he revealed, saying that the council also approved the construction of landing jetty at Kolofia-gbene in Bomadi.

Moreover, the body equally approved the construction of a new office accommodation for the State Civil Service Commission.

The Commissioner disclosed that there is a factory sited somewhere in Isele-Azagba, which has been in the business of producing nails, pointing out that the company wants to take advantage of the Free Trade Zone in Kwale by requesting the state government to be part of the establishment of a manufacturing facility that would be responsible for the coalition and production of nails.

“So, we have approved a Financial Adviser to advise the government on the viability of this particular investment”, he said.

In the area of sports, Aniagwu said:”You also do know that we will be hosting the National Sports Festival in November, this year hence EXCO approved the upgrade of a number of sports facilities, including hostels to accommodate the athletes.

“We have tried to situate some of the sports facilities in schools in order for these facilities to still be useful after the sports festival. Exco has approved the upgrade of a hockey pitch at Okpanam.”

On the continued open grazing by herdsmen in parts of the state even after the anti-open grazing law was signed into law, the information commissioner said that the state government was fine tuning its strategies to bring to an end such illegal act.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

