Nestlé Nigeria Recognised by Customs for Supply Chain Security, Compliance Excellence

Light Nwobodo

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has been awarded the highest level of Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) certification by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The company achieved Security and Safety status under the NCS AEO programme, a certification valid for five years that recognises its compliance with trade regulations, supply chain security requirements, and global best practices.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Toju Egbebi, said the certification followed a rigorous evaluation process, including detailed customs audits and on-site operational assessments. Out of 391 applications received nationwide, only 35 companies were granted full certification, with even fewer achieving the Security and Safety status.

Highlighting the significance of this milestone at the recent formal presentation of certificates in Abuja, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), said, “With the presentation of certificates today, it is a clear testament that compliance is indeed possible, even within an ecosystem often challenged by non-compliance.”

Providing operational perspective, Assistant Comptroller NU Awa, AEO National Lead, added, “Nestlé Nigeria was granted AEO Safety and Security certification in recognition of the very high safety and security standards observed during the validation process. This certification reflects the Service’s trust in the company’s compliance framework and its commitment to strengthening supply chain security.”

“For Nestlé Nigeria, the AEO Security and Safety status supports faster customs clearance, reduced inspections at ports and warehouses, improved material availability, and stronger engagement with regulators and trade partners. These benefits enhance supply chain efficiency while supporting business continuity and the consistent delivery of products to consumers across the country,” it stated.

Commenting on the achievement, Kasum Diabate, Supply Chain Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, said the certification reflects the company’s disciplined approach to operating responsibly.

“This certification is a clear recognition of the strength and integrity of our supply chain. At Nestlé Nigeria, we are deliberate about building systems that are secure, compliant, and resilient from sourcing to delivery. Being awarded the highest AEO Security and Safety status by the Nigeria Customs Service reinforces the trust placed in our operations and our responsibility to support efficient and responsible trade in Nigeria.”

Nestlé Nigeria has operated in the country for over six decades, consistently prioritising compliance, transparency, and collaboration as it serves millions of consumers daily. This milestone reinforces Nestlé Nigeria’s commitment to being a trusted partner in Nigeria’s economy, setting standards for how business should be done, and continuing to meet the evolving needs of consumers through responsible and sustainable operations.