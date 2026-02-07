Road Projects: FG Summons China Harbour over Public Health Safety Issues

.Announces partial closure of Lagos–Ibadan expressway

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has met with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and its sister company, China Harbour Operation and Maintenance Company (CHOMC), concessionaires of the Mararaba-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi over complaints emanating from the public.

The federal government has also announced a six-week partial closure of parts of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway to carry out urgent repairs on expansion joints at Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge, and Arepo–Punch Bridge.

During the meeting in Abuja, Umahi disclosed that the ministry received a formal petition over the ongoing Makurdi-9th Nile-Enugu Road project, where excessive dust from construction activities had continued to pose environmental and health risks to residents on the corridor.

Therefore, he directed that the permanent secretary should issue a letter to the contractor, mandating immediate dust-control measures, including soil stabilisation techniques, to be implemented. He warned that failure to resolve the issue within seven days would lead to the project’s suspension.

On the dualisation of the road, the minister observed that portions of the earlier completed road by the past administration were already failing. Consequently, he reiterated his previous directive that the first 5 kilometres of the project must be milled, re-asphalted with concrete, and properly re-marked within seven days.

Whilst expressing concern over the slow pace of work on the 7th Axial Road project in Lagos, he noted that site mobilisation remains insufficient despite repeated engagements with the contractor at the site and in Abuja.

He highlighted that substantial mobilisation funds had been paid to CHEC, yet key machinery had not been deployed with minimal site clearance being carried out. In this regard, he warned that “If full mobilisation is not achieved within the agreed timeframe, we will recover the funds and take firm contractual action.”

Responding on behalf of the management of the two companies, the acting Executive Director (Operations) of CHOMC, Mr. Stephen Lee, promised that industry-standard anti-dust measures will be taken on all construction sites as well as adequate mobilisation and full commencement of work on the road.

Meanwhile, the federal Ministry of Works said the closure of parts of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway became necessary to resume critical rehabilitation works that were previously suspended on the Lagos-bound section of Kara Bridge after public complaints about prolonged traffic congestion.

Speaking on the issue at Kara Bridge, the Ogun State Federal Controller of Works, Michael Komolafe, apologised to motorists for the inconvenience and assured that improved traffic management arrangements would be implemented to ensure swift and durable repairs.

Komolafe explained that the expansion joints on the three bridges had deteriorated significantly, posing safety risks and contributing to crashes.

He added that work had already been completed on half of the Lagos-bound sections of Magboro and Arepo–Punch bridges, while the remaining portions on the Ibadan-bound side would now be addressed.

The contractor and General Manager of CBC Construction Company, Andy Duan, said the repairs would take six weeks, with mobilisation of equipment to be completed over the weekend and full construction expected to begin on Monday.

