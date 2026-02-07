Natasha Hails NAFDAC’s Fake Drug Bust, Demands Tougher, Sustained Crackdown

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has lauded the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for intercepting fake and substandard drugs, declaring the operation a decisive, life-saving strike against a menace that threatens Nigeria’s public health system.

The senator spoke during the 2026 budget defence session for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the Senate Committee on Health, where lawmakers examined funding proposals, performance targets and enforcement records in the sector.

Addressing the session, Akpoti-Uduaghan praised the Director-General of NAFDAC and her management team for what she described as bold and relentless action against counterfeit drug networks operating across the country.

She said the recent interception of fake medicines went beyond routine enforcement, stressing that it directly protected lives and strengthened public confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The Senator said, “I want to specially commend the Director-General of NAFDAC and her team for their courage and consistency in confronting the scourge of fake drugs.

“This interception is not just about seizures; it is about saving lives and reassuring Nigerians that their health matters.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan warned that the circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs remains one of the gravest threats to national health security, noting that such products often cause treatment failure, drug resistance and preventable deaths.

According to her, NAFDAC’s sustained operations have begun to reverse years of damage caused by counterfeit medicines, which have long undermined medical outcomes and eroded trust in health institutions.

She added, “Fake drugs kill silently. They weaken our health system and destroy public trust. By taking the fight to counterfeiters, NAFDAC is restoring confidence and sending a clear message that Nigeria will no longer be a dumping ground for dangerous products.”

The senator urged the National Assembly to back its commendations with concrete action by ensuring adequate funding and stronger legal backing for the agency.

She said NAFDAC requires modern laboratories, advanced surveillance tools and expanded enforcement capacity to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “As lawmakers, our responsibility does not end with praise. We must provide the resources and legislative support NAFDAC needs to expand surveillance, modernise its laboratories and tighten border and market controls.

“Supporting NAFDAC is supporting the health, safety and dignity of Nigerians.”

She also called for closer collaboration among health and security agencies to dismantle supply chains that enable fake drugs to enter Nigerian markets, stressing that enforcement must be continuous and intelligence-driven.

The Senate Committee on Health, in its response, reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen oversight of health-related MDAs and ensure that budgetary allocations translate into measurable outcomes, particularly in the ongoing fight against fake and substandard medical products.

Committee members said the Senate would continue to prioritise policies and funding that protect public health and hold agencies accountable for delivering on their mandates, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to rid its markets of dangerous counterfeit drugs.