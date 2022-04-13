Defection: Ayade Lauds Court Judgement

Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has expressed gratitude to the judiciary for standing firm on the side of truth in his defection judgement.

Speaking yesterday in Calabar during a victory rally organisedd by Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) Lobby Group to celebrate the court victory, Governor Ayade declared that as a state that requires federal government support, “Cross River has no business with opposition politics. When the time comes, we will show them we are APC state.”

Continuing, the Governor said: “It is God that brought me to this office and only God can take me out. That is why I’m here to say thank you to the judiciary for refusing to submit to the imbecilic stupidity and irresponsible conduct of people who believe that money and power belong to them.

“I’m happy that the judiciary rose and said we are too celebrated, we are too cerebral to bow to shenanigans. So, we thank God. First, I give God almighty the adoration, the praise, and secondly, I thank the judiciary for standing for justice, for standing firm on the tabernacle of truth.

“As a lawyer, I know how a Governor can be removed from office and defection from one party to another is not one of them. The Supreme Court has already settled it that votes belong to a candidate, a human being with flesh and blood and not a party. A party is just a vehicle, an agent, so the votes belong to me, the votes belong to Ayade”

While calling on Cross Riverians to go out en mass to register and obtain their permanent voters cards, the governor reiterated his support for power shift to the Southern senatorial district of the state in line with Cross River’s governorship rotational principle.

According to him, his administration is youth-friendly and will continue empowering them politically with the view to enthroning a generational leadership shift.

Speaking earlier at the rally held at the Air Force Primary School field, Margaret Airport International Airport, the APC National Woman leader and immediate past state Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, paid glowing tribute to the governor’s leadership qualities saying he has redefined governance and politics in Cross River.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Finance and Coordinator of the Cross River APC Lobby Group, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, described Ayade as a lover of youth, recalling how the governor appointed him Commissioner at the age of 29 in 2015.

