Late Osinachi’s Spouse, Accused of Culpable Homicide, Moved to State CID

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said yesterday it had moved the spouse of late Abuja-based gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The late gospel artist released a hit song, “Ekwueme,” which dominated the air waves for a long time. Her death has generated intense interest and outpouring of grief and emotion by her fans in the nation’s capital.

Nwachukwu, a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, rose to fame in 2017 with ‘Ekwueme,’ a song she did with Prospa Ochimana.

Her spouse, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, was accused of kicking her on the chest which led to her eventual demise at the National Hospital, Abuja.

In a chat with THISDAY, Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Josephine Adeh, said Nwachukwu has been transferred to the state CID.

“He has been transferred to the state CID. He is still in our custody”, she said.

She stated that Peter Nwachukwu was arrested after her spouse’s family formally filed a complaint of “culpable homicide”, against him.

The deceased singer’s elder sister, Ms. Favour Made, alleged in a media interview that Osinachi was kicked in the chest by her husband, Nwachukwu.

Made said her family had tried unsuccessfully to make her walk away from the marriage because of domestic violence.

“When the man kicked her on the chest, she fell down and he took her to the hospital but he did not even tell us.

“It was her friend, who lives in Ebonyi state that called her twin sister, because Osinachi has a twin sister, to ask, ‘did your sister tell you that Peter hit her on the chest? the sister then told her no”, she said.

“It was the hitting on the chest that killed her. My brother had to ask doctor what killed her and doctor said that there were clusters of blood on her chest”, she said.

A few gospel singers who worked with Osinachi Nwachukwu, also accused her husband of domestic violence.

“One time in a studio, this man slapped her just because she wanted to record the song in Igbo against his will. She does not do anything on her own,” a gospel Frank Edwards, said on Instagram Live.

“She would say, please beg my husband. She was at his mercy. I didn’t know the intensity of what she was going through. I didn’t know how somebody would be jealous of the wife he claimed to love,” he said.

