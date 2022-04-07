Top 5 Certifications Nigerians Use for Relocation to Canada, US, UK & Australia







The primary reason for relocating to any of these countries Canada, US, UK & Australia is the possibility of a better life. Many Nigerians pursue the dream of a better life, but the hurdles to scale to achieve this dream can be challenging. Some Nigerians have been able to live the dream of migrating to Canada, US, UK & Australia, however, when they arrive at their destination, they end up with menial blue-collar jobs, which most times is considered lesser than the job situation they had in Nigeria.

There are several certifications and courses that can be taken to boost your relocation ratings or profile. These certifications have proven to provide valuable skills and employment opportunities. I have compiled a list of 5 non-IT certifications that anyone can acquire irrespective of your educational background and current qualifications.

PMP

PMP stands for Project Management Professional, the certification can be easily earned by completing a 4 – 5 day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by Project Management Institute PMI. Holders of the PMP certification are usually in high demand, and they are very well paid. The certification holders are in high demand in Canada, US and Australia. Holders of the certification have the opportunity to work in the Construction, Engineering, Oil & Gas, IT, Development and Service sector. Nigerians considering relocating to these countries should definitely look to acquire the PMP certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

CBAP

CBAP stands for Certified Business Analysis Professional, the certification can be easily earned by completing a 4 – 5 day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by International Institute of Business Analysis IIBA. Business Analysts are in high demand, holders of the CBAP certification have the opportunity to work in the IT and service sector. The certification holders are in high demand in Canada, US, UK and Australia. Nigerians considering relocating to these countries should definitely look to acquire the CBAP certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

SCRUM

The Certified SrumMaster certification is the most globally recognised agile certification, the certification can be easily earned by completing a 3 day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by Scrum Alliance. Holders of the ScrumMaster certification are in high demand, holders have the opportunity to work in the IT and Service sector. The certification holders are in high demand in Canada, US, UK and Australia. Nigerians considering relocating to these countries should definitely look to acquire the ScrumMaster certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

PRINCE 2

The PRINCE 2 Practitioner certification is the leading project management certification in the UK, the certification can be easily earned by completing a 4 – 5 day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by Axelos. Holders of the PRINCE 2 Practitioner certification are in high demand, holders have the opportunity to work in the IT and Service sector. The certification holders are in high demand in the UK. Nigerians considering relocating to the UK should definitely look to acquire the PRINCE 2 Practitioner certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

PHRi

PHRi stands for Professional in Human Resources International, the certification can be easily earned by completing a 4 – 5 day course, upon completion of the course the next step is to take the international certification examination by Human Resource Certification Institute HRCI. Holders of the PHRi certification are usually in high demand, and they are very well paid. The certification holders are in high demand in Canada, US and Australia. Holders of the certification have the opportunity to work in any sector, these include Construction, Engineering, Oil & Gas, IT, Development and Service sector. Nigerians considering relocating to these countries should definitely look to acquire the PHRi certification to boost their relocation ratings and job opportunities.

Anyone looking to acquire these certifications can view course and certification details on Piston & Fusion Business Academy. Piston & Fusion is one the best Certification and Management training institute in Nigeria with 100+ professional courses. P&F Business Academy has trained over 8000 individuals, 600 corporate institutions in 12 years.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

