Interswitch Re-launches eClinic for Efficient, Quality Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria

Rebecca Ejifoma

An innovative health-tech solutions provider and subsidiary of the Interswitch Group, Interswitch’s eClat Healthcare Limited, has relaunched its eClinic to effectively address challenges associated with medical records management across the country.

This is in its effort to provide Nigerians with access to improved quality healthcare services.

eClinic is a specially designed patient-focused healthcare service product that transforms the familiar analogue system of record keeping to a digitised process, where patients’ records are kept secure and easily accessible.

Speaking on the relaunch of eClinic, the CEO of Interswitch eClat, Dr. Wallace Ogufere, said that the introduction of the improved health-tech solution to the healthcare system in Nigeria would facilitate efficiency.

He added that it would also enhance the trust between patients and their healthcare providers, as patients are guaranteed of their safety and the safety of their medical records.

Ogufere emphasised: “The infusion of technology into the healthcare system in Nigeria is one that will certainly increase efficiency, save costs and propel trust between patients and their healthcare providers. Ultimately, this, among other benefits, is the goal of eClinic.”

As a flexible tool, he continued, eClinic was created to serve a range of healthcare providers, from small, single care providers to multi-specialist facilities. This makes it a well-rounded platform tailored to the varying needs of healthcare providers, and complementing existing systems.

According to Ogufere, the platform centralises all records of patients, ensuring their data is within reach of health workers, opening avenues for swift analysis, efficiency, and thoroughness of healthcare professionals in the country.

And with the relaunch, the eClinic solutions have new features integrated like inventory and stock keeping, patient appointment and queue management, medical and insurance billing, assets management, integration to third-party systems via API, quick messaging and notification.

Others are medical coding, backup and multi-location support, among others, patients are assured of an improved healthcare delivery process when they walk into their preferred care provider for health-related matters.

“Our focus revolves around the provision of value to both the demand and supply sides of health care—institutions that provide healthcare services and patients who seek these services.

“Through eClinic, we are integrating inventory keeping, efficient service delivery, sales and accounts receivables into one platform. By doing so, the service delivery process is streamlined, and productivity is boosted,” says the CEO.

Its flagship product eClinic is used in more than 350 hospitals across public and private healthcare institutions in Nigeria. primary care centres across six states in Nigeria.

Today, the eClat’s health care platform is used across federal, state and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in over 12 states in Nigeria as well as private hospitals across the country like Eko Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants and Solid Rock Hospital.

Other benefits of eClat are: reduces workload on healthcare workers, increases revenue, patients have their e-files, reduces patients waiting time, improves quality of healthcare service delivery, access to quality data, which is paramount for research and empowers the policymakers to make informed decisions.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

