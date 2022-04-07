Insecurity: AFBA President Calls for Urgent National Discourse

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Presidential, African Bar Association (AFBA), Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, has called for the urgent conveying of a national discourse to address the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria.

Uwaifo made the call in Benin City, Edo State on Wednesday after his investiture as Notary Public for Nigeria by the Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Joseph Acha.

Uwaifo who noted that the present state of insecurity is capable of throwing the nation into anarchy, said the federal government lacked the will to tackle the challenges.

He stressed that convocation of a national discourse on Insecurity, is a sure way of proffering a lasting solution to the menace that have claimed hundreds of innocent lives within the last few weeks.

“Government does not have the will, whether political or otherwise, to deal with the issue of insecurity and i don’t think the problem will solve itself. It is going to keep deteriorating.

“We need to have a national discourse on it where pertinent questions will be asked. We need to find out how we came about the issue of banditry, kidnapping, how did foreigners got involved in Insecurity in the country?

“If we don’t do this urgently we may not get out of this. It is a big problem that may spell doom for the country with the way it is escalating everyday. urgent steps is needed to be taken to tackle it,” he stated.

On the Notary, Uwaifo said it is call for more work to the public and the profession.

According to him, “This is part of our profession, as a Notary, you have a lot of duty to perform to the public and we are ready to take that and in more capacity now.”

Meanwhile, the ChiefJudge of Edo State, Justice Joseph Acha, admonished the recipients not to be found wanting in the discharge of their duties as a Notary.

“You must ensure that you do not in any way willfully proceed, to certify or profound any false statement or document or pervert any act or document.

“A contravention of the above by any Notary, amounts to an offence and makes such erring Notary liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment.

“In addition to this, the Chief Justice of Nigeria may direct the Chief Registrar to remove the name of the Notary from the register,” he warned.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

