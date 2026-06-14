Sterling Bank Backs Lagos Schools Debate Competition, Reinforces Commitment to Youth Development

Funmi Ogundare

Sterling Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing globally competitive Nigerian talent through its sponsorship of the 2026 Lagos schools debate competition (LSDC), a three-day intellectual contest that brought together students from across Lagos State to test their critical thinking, communication and leadership skills.

The competition, which ended recently at the British International Junior School, Victoria Island, was organised by DebateChamps in partnership with the Harvard Debate Council, United States.

It attracted 19 junior and senior secondary schools drawn from the six education districts of Lagos State.

Participants competed under the junior world schools debate format, where debate motions were released only 30 minutes before each round, challenging students to demonstrate intellectual agility, spontaneous reasoning and structured argumentation under pressure.

Sterling Bank said its support for the initiative aligns with the education pillar of its HEART strategy, a framework through which the bank promotes growth in five key sectors critical to national development — Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Chief Marketing Officer of the bank, Donatus Okpako, noted that the initiative reflected the bank’s belief that the future competitiveness of Nigeria would depend on the quality of education and critical thinking skills developed among young people.

According to him, education remains the foundation of every progressive society and the bank is committed to empowering the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

“The skills we watched these students sharpen over three days; critical thinking, structured argumentation and the courage to speak under pressure, are the same skills that will determine whether Nigeria competes or merely participates in the global economy of the next decade.

“Platforms like the Lagos schools debate competition are exactly the kind of investment that compounds, and we will continue to support initiatives that sharpen the country’s next great minds,” he stressed.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Peju Ibekwe, emphasised the importance of expanding access to quality intellectual opportunities for students irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds.

She noted that building a resilient educational ecosystem requires strategic partnerships and sustained investments in programmes that encourage intellectual curiosity and analytical thinking among young Nigerians.

“Our involvement in the LSDC is driven by the urgent need to democratise access to high-level intellectual opportunities for students across all socio-economic backgrounds. Building a resilient educational ecosystem requires deliberate partnerships, and the Sterling One Foundation is proud to support a platform that goes beyond rote learning to foster genuine intellectual curiosity and structured thinking among Nigerian youth,” she said.

At the grand finale, Wellspring College, Omole, emerged winner of the senior category, while Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikeja, finished as first runner-up.

In the junior category, British International School, Victoria Island, clinched the top prize, with Grace High School, Gbagada, emerging first runner-up.

The organisers also recognised 20 outstanding speakers, comprising 10 students each from the senior and junior categories, for their exceptional performances during the competition.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, commended the participants for exhibiting remarkable confidence, analytical ability and public speaking skills.

He noted that the competition had broadened students’ exposure, encouraged intellectual engagement, promoted healthy competition and strengthened leadership capacity among young people.

Sterling Bank said the sponsorship forms part of its broader investment in education and human capital development.

In 2025, the bank launched the N2 billion Beyond Education Scholarship Fund aimed at fully funding undergraduate education for 600 students across partner institutions, with the first cohort of 99 beneficiaries already announced.

In addition, the Sterling One Foundation has expanded initiatives such as the Early Child Learning Advancement Project (E-CLAP), which supports literacy and numeracy development among children in Lagos, Kano, Borno and Oyo States.

The foundation also backs the Indigenous Multilingual Digital Literacy and AI Hub in Ajegunle, Lagos, providing AI-powered learning opportunities in 13 African languages.

According to the bank, its sponsorship of the Lagos Schools Debate Competition represents another strategic investment in developing the skills and capabilities required to prepare young Nigerians for future leadership and global competitiveness.