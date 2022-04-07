Anambra Community Youths Protest Incessant Arrest by Police

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Youths of Isuaniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested what they called incessant arrests in the community by personnel of the Anambra State Police Command.

The youths called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, to urgently come to their aid as over 80 youths have been arrested on the instigation of some wealthy individuals in the community.

The youths in a peaceful protest marched round the community, calling for the release of their colleagues, who have remained in detention without any established crime.

Placards carried by the protesting youths read: “Isuaniocha people are crying for help, Governor Soludo come to our aid;” “Governor Soludo: Isuaniocha people are dying please save us from brutality.”

The placards also alleged that “DSP Mathew Agu and others are terrorists in police uniform, IGP please intervene;” “Tony Onyeagolum and his cohorts have messed up our community with cultism.”

The youths chanted solidarity songs as they marched through the community’s civic centre and other major reads.

Leader of the Protesting Youths, Mr. Onyemazu Ngini, who addressed journalists narrated that there had been crisis in the town since 2017, which was occasioned by the then town union leadership and has led to the death of some individuals in the area as well as destruction of properties.

“We have called on the police severally to help us, but what we get is incessant arrest of our youths, while the main people causing crisis in our community are left alone,” he lamented.

Reacting to allegations of incessant arrests, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, said that police only got involved in a bid to maintain law and order in the community.

He said: “We want to use this medium to encourage the youths not to go to the streets. If they have any complain they should write to us. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Echeng Echeng, is ready to listen to their complaint, instead of them hitting the streets in protest which may be hijacked and their aims defeated.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

