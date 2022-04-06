Mr Eazi Expands Business Conglomerate to Rwanda

By Vanessa Obioha

Africa’s music superstar and serial entrepreneur, Mr Eazi has achieved another milestone as he extends his business conglomerate to Rwanda.Since founding emPawa Africa as an African-focused music services company that works with artists, producers and independent labels across Africa like Nigerian artist Joeboy, South Africa’s superstar duo Major League Djz among others, emPawa has succeeded in not only achieving continental success but also hitting major milestones including over three billion streams on its platform, strategic publishing partnership with Kobalt, establishing its very own 15,000 capacity festival Detty Rave, setup of a premier events centre, investment in proprietary music distribution and rights administration software, and rumoured to be concluding an investment round set to make it one of the most valuable music companies focused on Africa. This has made Mr Eazi a major player and investor in the African tech ecosystem.The African music star was in Rwanda in the third quarter of 2021 to develop strategic relations as a foundation for the launch of multiple business interests in the country. In less than 10 months, Mr Eazi has launched several businesses in the country.Rwanda is fast turning into a preferred location for technology and innovation through a combination of visionary leadership and investment in infrastructure. The Rwandan government has shown a high level of commitment to entrepreneurs and innovators.“I am impressed by the processes in Rwanda and encouraged by the ease of doing business. The regulatory efficiency and support from the Rwanda Development Board, Ministry of Trade, Kigali International Finance Center, and other regulatory bodies, as this has enabled us to kick off operations in the country in less than a year from the incorporation stage,” remarked Mr Eazi. His business portfolio in Rwanda now includes BetPawa, emPawa among others.BetPawa is one of Africa’s leading online sports betting platforms that offers a wide range of football betting games. Punters can stake in the most popular leagues: English league, Spanish league, and German to mention a few. Also, Basketball and other sports including virtual and local in-country games are available. There are a plethora of various betting options and entertainment on the site. This new milestone is a continuation of Mr Eazi’s entrepreneurship spirit. His venture fund Zagadat Capital, backed African Fintech firm PawaPay in its seed funding round for mobile payments proliferation across Africa last year.With 10 million transactions per week totalling 257.4 million transactions worth $1.2 billion, recorded in 2021, and integrated with over a dozen MNOs, PawaPay is positioned as an industry leader in high volume mobile money payments on the continent. It is available in Zambia, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, and Rwanda and is now fully operational after fulfilling all regulatory requirements. Mr Eazi’s investment across the continent is setting the young entrepreneur on the paths of many African Entrepreneurs changing the narrative and defining “the New Africa”.

