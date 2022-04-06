2023: I’m Ready to Make Sacrifices for Nigeria’s Progress, Says Ex-Gombe Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Immediate past Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has assured stakeholders of making sacrifices for the growth and progress of Nigeria.

Dankwambo gave the assurance in Gombe yesterday while speaking with journalists after staying away from the state for almost three years. He left Gombe after completing his second term as Governor on May 29, 2019.

When asked about his plans for 2023, he said he would will waste no time to purchase the presidential form if his people asked him to, as he is willing to make sacrifices for the people.

He said: “I’m not sure whether anybody told me I should come out for anything, I came out before, my aspiration was to become the President in 2019, if they still want me, I’ll go and get the form. We will consult, including you people, if you feel I can be President, I will go, they are still selling the form until Friday, if you feel I should do any other thing, but I want to assure you, I’m ready and prepared to make sacrifices.”

Dankwambo commended the people of the state for the large turnout to welcome him and for maintaining the peace they are known for.

He said: “I’m grateful to the people of Gombe for maintaining peace, the same kind of hospitality we used to have, I have seen the cheering faces while coming from the airport to my house.

“I congratulate them for maintaining that stability at this period and at this time that things are very difficult, people have been timid, intimidated yet the Gombe person is still hopeful. I pray that we’ll continue to maintain that hope in the coming months.”

Speaking on his impression about the state since leaving office almost three years now, he said: “In the next few days I’ll get to understand how it is. The impact, progress or not, human progress, poverty, the improvement in general well being, security and others. I’m sure before I go, when you come around like this, I will be able to say something”.

