Terrorists Kill 15 Soldiers, Three Civilians in Attack on Military Camp in Kaduna



John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 15 soldiers and three civilians were reportedly killed by terrorists in an attack on a military camp at Poll Wire, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The terrorists, who were said to be travelling from Niger State to Zamfara State in large numbers via Birnin Gwari, reportedly launched a deadly attack on the military camp.

A source in Birnin Gwari, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Tuesday, said the attack occurred at about 5pm on Monday.

The source said the terrorists, who were carrying sophisticated weapons, engaged the soldiers in a fierce gun battle at the camp.

He said the terrorists may have overpowered the soldiers due to their large numbers.

The criminals were also said to have burnt a military armoured tank at the camp.

According to the source, “The attack took place at a military camp at Poll Wire at about 5pm on Monday.

“They were in large numbers. They took more than an hour passing through the Kaduna highway. They were on their way from Niger State to Zamfara State.

“They overpowered the soldiers after a fierce gun battle probably because of their large numbers and the kind of weapons they carried. One of the military armoured tanks was burnt.

“I am not in a position to confirm how many soldiers were killed, but information available to me said that 15 soldiers and three civilians were killed.

“Two of the civilians are members of a vigilante group while one was a traveller.

“You can contact the military authorities to confirm the figures. The attack lasted for hours.

“These people were many and they have very sophisticated weapons. How do you expect maybe about 40 or 60 or even less soldiers manning a camp to face terrorists numbering about 100 or 200 and carrying deadly weapons?”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

