Buhari: Nigeria Committed to Fight Against Terrorism in Lake Chad Region

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the commitment of his administration towards ensuring that the terrorism challenge in the Lake Chad region is addressed.

Speaking yesterday while playing host to Chadian President Mahamat Idris Deby at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari said Nigeria and Chad had resolved to continue the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region area.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President also received assurances that the transition to democratic rule in Tchad Republic, put in place following the demise of the long-standing ruler, Idris Deby Itno is on course.

The country’s current leader, Mahamat Idris Deby Itno who flew into Abuja to update President Buhari on the ongoing process said there were challenges on the way but assured that they were determined to be successful.

President Buhari encouraged the Chadian President to proceed with the transition plan, assuring him of Nigeria’s support.

The closed door meeting was attended by the two leaders, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Foreign Affairs,Geoffrey Onyema; Nigeria’s special envoy to the region, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

