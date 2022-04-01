Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Condemn Kaduna Train Attack

Deji Elumoye, Udora Orizu and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The leadership of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has condemned the attack on the Abuja – Kaduna bound train by terrorists on Monday night, calling for declaration of war against terrorists.

The Forum in a statement issued yesterday and jointly signed by Senator Bassey Ewa-Henshaw (PANDEF/South South), Chief Sola Ebiseni (Afenifere/South West), Ambassador Okey Emuchay (Ohanaeze Ndigbo/South East), Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt Forum) and Hon. Ken Robinson(Acting Coordinator, SMBLF), said the incident is another national embarrassment and a monumental indictment of the nation’s security architecture.

According to the leaders, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari must rise to the occasion and declare a “total” war against these insane terrorists.

They also said security and intelligence agencies must evolve and effect proactive strategies and mechanisms to restore security in all parts of the country.

SMBLF emphasized that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari must reassure Nigerians and the rest of the world that it is capable of guaranteeing the safety and security of lives and property in all parts of the country.

The Forum said: “What these vicious terrorists have done by the Abuja – Kaduna train attack, the second of its type, is to say that they can take their “madness” anywhere, and at any time. They are sending a message to the government and people of Nigeria of their absurdity, intent and determination. It further indicates that the nation’s security and intelligence network has either been overwhelmed or compromised.

SMBLF further considers President Buhari‘s belated statement on the sad incident as gaunt and disappointing.

“Is the presidency just realizing that the country had long been held to ransom by these terrorists? When they started levying communities in the North-west, and even government officials, to pay certain amounts in order not to be attacked, what did the government do? When they hoisted their flags in parts of Niger State, and the governor raised the alarm, nothing was done.”

“Why is the againstPresident “crying” now, as if the problem is new to him? How many Boko Haram terrorists have been arrested and convicted Enough of bare avowals by the government, the primary duty of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens, therefore, urgent and extreme steps must be taken to deal decisively with these terrorist groups”.

It added: “It is the government’s initial tolerance and “kid-glove treatment” accorded these elements, who then camouflaged as Bandits and Killer Herders, that bolstered them to this point where they now, daringly, attack even military formations. If the government had launched an “Operation Crocodile” or a “Python Dance” in the North West earlier or deployed the kind of brute force it unleashed against the rather peaceful agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against the Fulani Killer Herders and Bandits, we may not have had the prevailing tragic reality. And the situation would worsen if urgent and decisive actions are not taken to check the increasing audacious activities of these terrorists and criminals.”

Meanwhile, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) ) has tasked the federal government to arrest the criminals who killed its Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, , Kwara State Chairman, Akin Akinsola and other innocent Nigerians during the attack.

In a statement issued by the TUC President Quadri Olaleye, the union condemned the murder of its demanded that the federal government must fish out the killers and ensure those abducted are released immediately.

It deplored what it described as apparent inaction by the government since the dastardly act took place.

“Sadly, it has been three days now since these innocent law-abiding Nigerians were gruesomely murdered. In our opinion no sensible government will just observe a one-minute silence at the Federal Executive Council meeting of 30th March 2022 without taking a decision to end the unbridled killings of Nigerians. The government should go beyond that to condole the families of the deceased, openly condemn the act and issue a marching order to its entire security chiefs to fish out and punish the perpetrators of the dastardly act. If this administration can no longer guarantee our safety they should quit for God’s sake. Enough is enough.

“Paradoxically the Buhari led administration in its campaign manifestos promised to tame insecurity and protect lives and properties, that is what is lacking today in Nigeria. Our road, air and rail transport systems are no longer safe, these promises in our opinion are nothing but a ploy orchestrated just to take over power. It is awful and very clear that Nigerians have become sacrificial lamb for politicians.

“We wish to emphasize that no government sits and watches its people die like chickens; it is clear that this administration has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians,” it said.

The Congress urged all its affiliates throughout the country, and civil society allies to get ready to engage Government to rise up to its constitutional role of protecting citizens and properties. If nothing is done by this administration to fish out these criminals, rescue those held captive and bring them to justice the organized labour is going to react.

“Workers are advised to wear a black hand band as a mark of displeasure for the insecurity in the country which of course is responsible for the death of our comrades.

*We are determined to continue the struggle for which our comrades paid the supreme price. We will not be deterred until we have an egalitarian Nigeria, where governance is not left in the hands of charlatans; a country where the lives of the citizens matter and our collective prosperity is equitably shared,” it said.

Meanwhile, former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the victims of the unfortunate Abuja-Kaduna train attack and other Nigerians who were affected by the violent activities of bandits and terrorists in the country.

The former President also urged security services to scale up their efforts to bring the perpetrators to book, and hoped that those abducted would be rescued and reunited with their families.

In statement, Jonathan said: “I commiserate with the victims of Monday’s Abuja-Kaduna train attack, the families of the deceased and other Nigerians who have been affected, in one way or the other, by recent events in our country, driven by the violent activities of bandits and terrorists. My thoughts are with them even as I pray that all those abducted will be rescued and reunited with their families soon.

“I urge Nigerians to be vigilant, optimistic, and not to succumb to pessimism and fear.

“I call on the security and intelligence services to scale up their efforts and ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly crimes are served with justice, and restore normalcy to our land.”

