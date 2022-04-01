IZZ: Connection to Culture Has Influenced My Life

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

R&B, hip-hop and Afro music crooner, Isabelle Tolefe, known by her stage name, IZZ has said that connection to culture has played an integral role in her life including her music.

The song maker, who was born in Manchester to a Nigerian father and a French mother, stated this in an exclusive chat with THISDAY.

She said as someone fortunate enough to travel from a young age, she became super curious and interested in learning about music because it was so different all over the world.

IZZ, who was raised in the Australian coastal city of Perth also stated that the driving force behind her love for music stemmed from her Nigerian-British and French roots.

The Vibe you crooner said her mum exposed her to the creative world from the early age of three, when she was enrolled in dancing and acting classes, although it was her brother, who really propelled her and gave her the confidence to sing.

“From the age of 14, we would write songs together on the way to school, then one thing led to another and he was all of a sudden my manager!

“My Nigerian and British roots was the driving force behind my love for music. I just feel like the music culture is so rich in both countries and so much talent comes out of there. Nowhere in the world does music like that. All my new music will reflect the music I love to listen to. Eventually I would love to tap into my French roots with my music side because I think what they are doing is something super special as well,” IZZ said.

She noted that her two songs, Vibe you” and “Essence” really encapsulated who she is as she made those songs when she was still coming of age and only just figuring out where she wanted to go musically.

The artiste said she was really excited to show people what she has done while also trying to sit back and work on her craft and the evolution of her sound given she is not someone that likes to rush something just to get traction.

“My most recent work is a song called Essence. It is about the essence of life and its perpetual and continual growth, love, family and loyalty. Truly living in the moment and to take risks! I think even though I wrote the song years ago – the message is still true now.

“I would say my first release-“Vibe You” would have made people know about me especially in Perth as it is such a small place. I had not told anyone I was doing music and then bang, a song. It was such a fun process, a huge learning experience too,’ she said.

IZZ described as an exciting new chapter the two songs she has officially dropped while assuring that she will eventually be able to show up some upcoming projects that are in the work.

“I will say my greatest challenge is finding likeminded people to work with. Perth is a small coastal city with not a lot of people that listen to Afro and UK style beats. So it can be hard to find people on the same vibe as you. However, I would say expect something different and unexpected. There will be a fusion of genres and styles as well as different techniques of producing and sound”.

