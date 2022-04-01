2023: Nigerians Deserve Healthy, Not Frail Leader, Says YPP Presidential Aspirant

Emameh Gabriel in Abujaq

Ahead of 2023, presidential aspirant of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has cautioned Nigerians not fall into a booby trap again as the 2023 general election draws closer.

Ado-Ibrahim, a presidential hopeful of the YPP said this yesterday during an interactive session with journalists at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat, Abuja in a programme titled: “Dialogue with YPP Presidential Aspirant”.

He noted that what the country deserves at a critical time like this in her political history, were political leaders that would roll up their sleeves and fight for the country’s greatness.

Prince Malik who is a son of a first class traditional ruler, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi State, disclosed that his intention to run for the presidential election in 2023 was premised on the leadership vacuum in the country.

In his words: “I really pray that Nigerians look at the visions of the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria and what he is willing to do. We don’t want frail leaders, I want to see a president that will roll up his sleeves and fight for you, fight for greatness.”

The 59-year-old said in developed countries people of his age should be considering retiring from politics.

“What we need now is somebody who can change the narrative of the country, not a party. We need a visionary, not a symbol. I didn’t come here carrying an umbrella or a broom. I am a proud Nigerian. Nigeria is my problem, it is your problem, it is for every single person standing up,” he said.

He prayed that Nigerians look at the visions of the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and what he is willing to do.

“Your president is a reflection of your country. Do they represent you?

“We have to ask one question to an aspirant, what have you done? Then if he can’t answer that question, ask, what will you do? A visionary says what he will do,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

