Hanifa: Kano High Court Fixes April 12, 14 for Cross Examination

Ibrahim Shuaibu

A Kano High court sitting yesterdy, fixed April 12 and 14 for continuation of hearing in the ongoing trial of a school proprietor Abdulmalik Tanko for alleged murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar.

At the resumed sitting for continuation of hearing, the prosecution counsel, Deputy Director Public Prosecution (DDPP) Kano State, Barrister Rabi Shehu-Ahmad, presented late Hanifa’s mother as the seven prosecution witnesses and tendered 17 text messages as exhibit.

Murja Suleiman, 38, in her testimony told the court that she was the biological mother of five-year-old Hanifa.

She said she personally took Hanifa and handed over to her proprietor Abdulmalik at Noble Kids Comprehensive College.

She maintained that on December 4,2021 at about 8:00 a.m she took late Hanifa to Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi Islamiyya School and the school normally closes at 5:30 pm.

According to her, the neighbours daughter Maimuna Abubakar after closing from Islamiyya school ran to the house and informed me that a tricyclist has gone with Hanifa and Hanifa told her that it was her uncle that took her.

In a sober reflection the witness told the court that on January 2,2022, she received a call that the victim was with them and demanded for N6 million ransom.

After 28 days of Hanifa’s abduction, I saw a black leather in front of my house containing her cardigan, school badge and printed black and white picture of my daughter.

The defense counsel, Barrister M L Usman, told the court that he was not ready for cross-examination and asked for an adjournment to enable him to prepare for the defense.

Consequently, Justice Usman Na’abba adjourned to 12 and 14 April, 2022 for cross examination and continuation of hearing.

