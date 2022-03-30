PDP Tickets: Dickson, Ortom, Others Pick Senatorial, Governorship Forms

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and a serving senator, Seriake Dickson, and the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, were among aspirants that picked their senatorial nomination forms.

Also, a former member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Idorenyin James Umoh, paid and collected governorship nomination forms for the state

Governor Ortom was presented with the expression of intent and nomination forms by the elders from the Masev, Ihyarev and Nongov Development Association (MINDA) who paid and collected the senatorial nomination forms to him.

Ortom will be in a contest for the Benue North-West Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

Secretary of the MINDA PDP Elders Forum, Hon. Charles Torbunde, led other members of the forum cutting across Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-East and Gwer-West to make the presentation.

Receiving the forms, the governor said he was humbled by the honour.

Ortom pledged to represent the people well and speak for them without fear or favour, stressing that he will represent the interest of his constituents.

Also leaders of the Sagbama Council in Bayelsa state consisting the Deputy Speaker Bayelsa House of Assembly, Micheal Ogbere, representing Ekeremor Constituency paid and collected the Senator Dickson senatorial nomination form.

Ogbere, after collecting the senatorial forms for Dickson, said that they used their personal money to process the form for the former governor of the state.

Other members of the delegation that purchased the senatorial forms for Dickson were the deputy Chief of Staff to Deputy governor’s office, the chairman of state Environmental sanitation authority, serving and past assembly members.

While accepting the forms, Dickson expressed appreciation for honour done to him by his people.

Also, irrespective of the fact that Governor Emmanuel Udoh of Akwa Ibom state has anointed a successor for the governorship election, Chief Idorenyin James Umoh, a gubernatorial aspirant for the PDP ticket in the state said that his aspiration will be determined by the people and God.

Idorenyin Umoh spoke yesterday when he purchased the governorship and expression of Interest forms, saying: “Though the governor has done well in terms of infrastructural development, but on the issue of who becomes his successor, it depends on the people and the will and wish of God.

Idorenyin James Umoh, who claimed to be an ICT expert in Akwa Ibom State as well as a former member of the state house of Assembly, said he has impacted positively on schools in the state through information technology.

