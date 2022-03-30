Journalist, 17 Others Abducted in Delta

Sylvester Idowu



The Bayelsa State Correspondent of Guardian newspapers, Julius Osahon, has been kidnapped along East-West road by Ewreni community in Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta State.

Osahon was abducted along with 17 others by armed hoodlums on Monday night while on his way to Warri from his base in Yenagoa.

It was gathered that the driver of the transport company, Sunny Eru motors, was shot dead while the passengers were whisked away into the bush.

The gunmen have reportedly established contact with the journalist’s wife, demanding N5 million ransom for his release.

A Warri-based lawyer, Mr. Lucky Egboyi, who said he escaped the scene by the whiskers, told journalists in Warri that they were returning from Bayelsa State when they ran into the herdsmen operating on the road.

“It was a narrow escape for me and a few others because we had to run into the bush. The policemen who came ran away with their van,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council, has condemned the abduction of Mr. Osahon.

The FCC, in a statement yesterday and signed by Messrs. Christian Eze and Bassey Willie, Chairman and Secretary respectively wondered why gunmen would attack one who is only discharging his responsibility as a journalist.

“The leadership and members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel (FCC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State council has received with shock the abduction of Mr. Julius Osahon, Bayelsa state Correspondent of the Guardian newspaper by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Evwreni Community near Ughelli axis of Delta State while on transit to Warri,” it stated.

The chapel urged the security agents, both in Bayelsa and Delta states, to collaborate and ensure that Osahon and all those abducted in the ill-fated bus are rescued unhurt.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

