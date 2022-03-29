Senator Towofomo, Ajayi Trade Words over PDP Delegates’ List

Fidelis David in Akure

The crisis in the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has remain insistent as the Senator representing Ondo South senatorial district, Nicholas Tofowomo, yesterday accused the immediate-past Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi, of planning to tamper with the delegates’ list to be used for the PDP.

Ajayi, who contested the last governorship election on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has since returned to the PDP and has declared interest in the South senatorial district seat being occupied by Tofowomo.

Tofowomo in a statement through his media aide, Pastor Olumide Akinrinlola,

accused the former deputy governor to have submitted an Ad hoc delegates list to the PDP organising secretary.

Tofowomo said: ‘The attention of Tofowomo Campaign Organisation (TCO) has been drawn to a statement made by Ajayi, where he boasted to have singlehandedly written and submitted the list of ad hoc delegates to the PDP organising secretary ahead of the senatorial primary election in May this year.

“Ajayi made this statement while he was boasting about his chances of winning the party’s primary during a political meeting with PDP executives at Fabiyi Hall in Okitipupa town on March 26, 2022.

“He boasted at the meeting that he’s working in collaboration with retired Capt. Umar Bature, the national organising secretary of the PDP in Abuja to win the PDP senatorial primary in Ondo South.”

Reacting, the former deputy governor, through his media adviser, Allen Sowore, faulted Tofowomo’s claims, noting that Ajayi never made such statement during the meeting held last Saturday in Fabiyi Hall, Okitipupa, or anywhere else throughout his consultation tour of the south senatorial district.

The statement titled: ‘Re: Agboola Ajayi Boasted To Have Submitted Adhoc Delegate List to PDP Organising Secretary’, Ajayi said: “For the purpose of

clarity and to dis-abuse the minds of the unsuspecting members the public, the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, never made such statement during the meeting held on March 26, 2022, in Fabiyi Hall, Okitipupa or anywhere else throughout his consultation tour of the south senatorial district.

“Luckily, prominent leaders and members of our party, who can bear witness attended all the meetings held across the four local government areas of Ondo South district, including the first meeting held on March25, 2022, in Idepe Town Hall, Okitipupa, where the former deputy governor declared his interest to run for the South senatorial district seat.

“We are not surprised that Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who’s already jittery of the imminent defeat staring at him in the coming election, can go this low to authorise his media director to spill this gibberish and unfounded allegation against the person of the former deputy governor of the state, member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party and most importantly a leading aspirant in South senatorial district seat.”

