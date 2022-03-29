Police Explain Visit to former Kano Anti-corruption Chairman’s Residence

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano Police Command has given the reason why its officers laid siege to the residence of a suspended Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, on Sunday night.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the development to reporters in Kano yesterday, saying the officers were at the house to serve him a letter of invitation.

“Our men were at the house to serve him an invitation but we could not do that as they refused us to do so,” he said.

He said the invitation was sequel to the court order dismissing the suit filed by the suspended anti-graft chairman seeking order to stop his arrest.

‘’So our men decided to stay around the house so as to serve him the invitation as we have information that he was in the house,’’ Haruna said.

When asked on the alleged shooting during the siege by the police, Haruna said that the police never shot at all, insisting that there was no need for that.’’

According to him, the sound of gunshots heard by residents of the area were from inside the house of Rimingado not from the police officers who went to deliver the invitation.

“When our people heard the gunshots they took cover and it was in that process a vehicle came out of the house and zoomed up,” Haruna

said.

THISDAY gathered that the police stormed Rimingado’s residence on Yahaya Gusau road and ambushed him around 7pm, on Sunday.

All effort to speak with the embattled suspended chairman failed as his mobile phone was switched off.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

