APC Convention: Omoworare Congratulates Adamu, Omisore, National Working Committee





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Mr. Omoworare, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari for leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a successful national convention and the emergence of a new National Working Committee (NWC) for the party.

Omiworare, in a congratulatory message signed by Mr. Tunde Dairo, extended his felicitation to the newly elected National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the entire members of NWC.

He wished them a very successful tenure of office.

The former Senator of Osun East described the newly elected national chairman as detribalised statesman whose political experience and capacity would count in his new assignment.

“I am confident that Senator Abdulahi Adamu and his team will move the party forward and lead us to victory in the 2023 national elections.

“May I also explore this medium to celebrate my kinsman and brother, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the newly elected national secretary of the APC and every other members of NWC. It is important that the Committee work as one to lead the Party to greater victories and deliver good governance to Nigerians” the Ile-Ife born politician said.

He went further to appeal to everybody within the party to cooperate with the leadership and appealed to those who stepped down to see their sacrifices as a necessity for greater good of all and that the new leadership must initiate reconciliation mechanisms as a matter of priority to make the party stronger and better.

“While we all know that the onus of healing and unifying the party now lies with the leadership of the party, it is also important that we see ourselves as a family with no victor nor vanquished, we all won together. I wish you all a successful tenure of office,” Omoworare said.

