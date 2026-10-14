2027 Presidential Poll: Atiku Brings Tinubu into Policy Debate, Obi Missing

Olawale Olaleye

With 13 weeks and three days to the January 16, 2027 presidential election, candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has intensified his policy exchanges with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, particularly on petrol pricing, fiscal accountability and the cost of living.

This gradually evolving debate, and the Presidency’s sometimes elaborate responses, have begun to change the character of the campaign conversation as the nation counts down to the election next January.



Curiously, however, the presidential standard beaer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, appears to be missing in the emerging debate, albeit not totally in the wider conversation.



Beyond the customary political intrigues, partisan recriminations, alliances and campaign rhetoric, an increasingly substantive argument about the direction of the country’s economy is beginning to take shape with the duo constantly sparring.



The recurring disagreement between APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ADC’s Atiku Abubakar, is neither new nor particularly surprising.

What is noteworthy, however, is the increasing specificity of the questions and policy alternatives being advanced by Atiku, and the detailed responses these have elicited from the Presidency.



And, coming from Tinubu, who is naturally not disposed to a debate as evident during the 2023 presidential election, Atiku might have subtly forced the president and his government into interesting policy debate, and inadvertently changing the tenor of campaigns, based on issues.

From the removal of petrol subsidy to the management of the exchange rate, public borrowing, taxation, government expenditure and the affordability of basic necessities, Atiku has repeatedly challenged the administration to explain not merely why its economic reforms were necessary, but how their benefits are reaching ordinary Nigerians.



In doing so, the former vice-president has sought to shift the political conversation from personalities and partisan loyalties to the actual consequences of public policy.



The government, on its part, has not allowed the arguments to go unanswered. Its statements, campaign interventions and direct responses have defended the logic of Tinubu’s reforms, challenged the financial sustainability of Atiku’s alternatives and questioned whether his proposals are compatible with existing legislation.



This exchange has produced an interesting feature of the emerging presidential contest: a government defending the economic decisions it has already taken and an opposition candidate being pressed to explain the practical implications of the decisions he proposes to take.

Yet, amid this increasingly sustained encounter, another major presidential candidate, Peter Obi of the NDC, has not occupied the same place in the particular exchange between Atiku and the Presidency.



Obi has certainly not been silent on national issues. He has articulated positions on economic production, petroleum subsidy, corruption, electricity and public accountability. Indeed, his party recently criticised the government’s petrol discount.



The distinction is that the recent sequence of proposals, presidential responses, counterproposals and fiscal arguments has developed principally around Atiku’s intervention.



That development offers a useful window into the changing character of the 2027 contest.

From Political Rhetoric to Policy Alternatives



For much of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, presidential campaigns have frequently been shaped by questions of ethnicity, religion, zoning, personalities and political alignments.



Although economic policy has never been entirely absent, the technical details of proposed reforms have not always received the sustained public interrogation that a country facing serious structural economic challenges requires.



The present circumstances make such an interrogation particularly relevant.



When President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, he announced the removal of petrol subsidy, setting in motion one of the most consequential economic decisions of his administration.



Changes in the foreign exchange system followed, while the government subsequently introduced far-reaching tax and fiscal reforms.

The administration has maintained that these decisions were necessary to correct distortions, improve government finances, encourage investment and place Nigeria on a more sustainable economic footing.



Atiku’s central objection is solely about the implementation of those reforms, the social protection available to vulnerable citizens and the accountability mechanisms governing the resources released.



The argument became particularly pronounced in August 2026, when the ADC presidential candidate publicly pledged to restore petrol subsidy if elected.

His declaration attracted immediate criticism, partly because Atiku had previously supported subsidy removal and downstream petroleum deregulation.

But as the debate developed, his campaign clarified that the proposed arrangement would not simply revive the old system of subsidising imported petrol.

Instead, Atiku advocated a capped, budgeted production subsidy directed at petroleum products refined within Nigeria, including those produced by modular refineries.



According to his campaign, the proposed programme would be linked to verified domestic production, monitored independently and designed to ensure that the benefits reached consumers through lower pump prices.



The distinction is consequential.



Under the former arrangement, public resources were used extensively to compensate for differences between regulated domestic petrol prices and the cost of supply, much of which involved imported products.



Under Atiku’s proposal, government support would be tied principally to domestic refining, potentially through crude oil supplied to qualifying refineries at preferential prices.



The argument, therefore, concerns whether public intervention in the petroleum market should be eliminated, temporarily permitted or deliberately redesigned to support domestic production and consumer affordability.

It is a question with substantial consequences for government revenue, investment, industrial development and household expenditure.

How Tinubu Entered the Argument



However, the government’s responses have demonstrated how closely the issue has become associated with the presidential campaign.

On August 2, 2026, the Presidency published a detailed response to Atiku’s criticisms of the administration’s economic management.

The statement addressed his concerns about public borrowing, the 2024 budget, subsidy removal, tax reforms and the utilisation of oil revenue.

It argued that Atiku’s criticisms placed insufficient emphasis on the economy’s subsequent performance, pointing to improvements in macroeconomic conditions, government revenue and investment confidence.



The government also defended the removal of subsidy as a structural correction that had improved allocations to states and local governments.

The debate intensified the following month.



On September 20, the APC Presidential Campaign Council publicly challenged Atiku to explain the legal, financial and operational implications of his proposed production subsidy.



Among the questions raised were the subsidy rate, annual expenditure ceiling, eligible crude volumes, funding sources, pricing arrangements, safeguards against diversion and possible amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act.



The council estimated that the proposal could cost between 17 trillion and N21 trillion annually, depending on its design and implementation.

Importantly, those figures were APC’s projections, not an independently established cost of Atiku’s programme. The detailed assumptions necessary to reproduce the estimates have not been fully published.



Nevertheless, the questions themselves were substantial.



They required the opposition candidate to move beyond the broad promise of cheaper petrol and explain how the intended intervention would be financed, regulated and monitored.



Atiku’s campaign subsequently maintained that the proposal would be capped, budgeted and independently audited. It also indicated that amendments to existing petroleum legislation could be pursued if necessary.

However, the actual proposed discount rate, annual funding requirement and complete mechanism for passing savings to consumers remain outstanding.

This is precisely the kind of practical policy interrogation that should accompany presidential proposals involving potentially significant public resources.

The presidency’s engagement has not been confined to technical arguments. Some responses have included strong personal and political criticisms of Atiku.

Yet, underneath the political language, questions of subsidy design, market pricing, public expenditure and the legal authority of government intervention have remained central.

October 1: A Clash of Economic Narratives



The exchange acquired additional significance during Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary.



In his October 1 national address, President Tinubu declared that the country was transitioning from economic stabilisation towards what he described as an era of shared prosperity.



The President defended the removal of subsidy and foreign exchange reforms, insisting that they had helped repair structural weaknesses inherited by his administration.



He cited improved economic growth, rising foreign reserves, stronger non-oil exports and moderating inflation.



According to Tinubu, the economy had expanded by more than four per cent during the year, while non-oil exports exceeded $6 billion in 2025.



He also outlined priorities involving agricultural mechanisation, industrial production, transportation infrastructure, power supply, employment and access to finance.



Significantly, the president criticised those advocating a return to subsidies, arguing that the country should not abandon reforms simply because their initial effects had been painful.



Although the statement did not expressly identify Atiku, the timing and substance placed the issue of subsidy at the centre of the president’s economic argument.



Atiku responded that same day with an extensive address disputing the administration’s assessment of national conditions.



His criticism revolved around the difference between improvements in macroeconomic indicators and the purchasing power of ordinary households.

He questioned whether economic growth, higher government revenue and reduced inflation could legitimately be described as prosperity when many citizens continued to struggle with food, transport, electricity, education and healthcare costs.



He also offered specific illustrations.



For instance, Atiku argued that the N30,000 minimum wage in April 2023 could purchase approximately 118 litres of petrol, whereas the current N70,000 minimum wage would purchase only about 50 litres at prevailing prices.



The comparison is instructive, though it depends on the petrol prices and locations used. It illustrates how a nominal increase in wages can coexist with a decline in purchasing power.



The statutory minimum wage has risen by approximately 133 per cent, from N30,000 to N70,000. But if petrol costs approximately N1,400 per litre, the newer wage purchases substantially less fuel than the older wage did at prices prevailing before subsidy removal.



Atiku also raised questions about the administration’s budgeting arrangements, public debt, social intervention programmes and the extent to which increased government resources had translated into tangible improvements in living standards. In effect, the exchange highlighted two different measurements of economic progress.



Tinubu’s emphasis was on macroeconomic stabilisation, structural reforms and the conditions necessary for future growth.



Atiku’s emphasis was on immediate affordability, household welfare and the distribution of the gains arising from those reforms.



These are not mutually exclusive economic objectives. Indeed, a sustainable recovery ultimately requires both.



The disagreement concerns the pace, sequencing and effectiveness of the policies intended to achieve them.

The Petrol Discount That Reopened the Controversy



Perhaps the most revealing chapter of the argument emerged between October 8 and 11.



Against the backdrop of higher international oil prices, the federal government announced measures intended to moderate petrol costs.



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited extended a N66-per-litre discount introduced on October 1 at its retail stations, with the arrangement scheduled to continue until October 31.



The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, explained that NNPC Retail would forgo part of its profit margin and sell petrol at cost to provide temporary relief to consumers.



The government also outlined a proposed framework involving a negotiated ceiling of approximately N1,350 per litre on petrol supply costs, with provisions for smoothing temporary price increases.



The N1,350 figure was not a uniform nationwide pump price. It related to proposed supply-cost arrangements, with the eventual price paid by motorists still affected by distribution and retail costs.



NNPC subsequently insisted that the discount did not constitute a restoration of the former petroleum subsidy regime.



But Atiku disagreed with the political and economic presentation of the policy.



His campaign questioned why the administration, having consistently defended subsidy removal and criticised government intervention in petrol pricing, was now supporting a temporary discount.



At the October 9 inauguration of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, Atiku accused Tinubu of borrowing from his production-subsidy proposal without adopting its essential features.



The former vice-president, who constantly referred to the president as “Bola” in his speech, a disposition the presidency considers disrespectful, argued that a short-term retail discount could not substitute for a properly structured arrangement intended to lower the cost of domestically refined petroleum products.

He went on to challenge the government to explain what would happen when the discount expires.

The Presidency answered.



On October 11, presidential adviser, Sunday Dare, issued a detailed rebuttal defending the discount as a temporary market intervention rather than an abandonment of deregulation.



The statement argued that Atiku’s production-subsidy proposal underestimated the commercial and contractual complexities of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

It maintained that the government could not simply distribute crude oil at discounted prices without considering production-sharing contracts, joint ventures, contractual obligations and the revenue implications for the Federation.



The Presidency also pointed to compressed natural gas, domestic refining arrangements and alternative transportation initiatives as components of its broader response to the cost-of-living crisis.



This was a clear example of the debate moving beyond generic campaign accusations.



Atiku had questioned the adequacy, duration and financial transparency of the government’s relief arrangement.



The administration, on its part, challenged the legality, affordability and sustainability of Atiku’s proposed alternative.



Unfortunately, neither argument can be resolved by political rhetoric alone as they both require published figures, transparent implementation arrangements and evidence of benefits to consumers.

The Arithmetic Behind the Argument



A closer examination of the numbers demonstrates why the ongoing debate matters.



According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s economy expanded by 4.43 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.89 per cent in the first quarter.



This is evidence of economic expansion and provides a factual basis for the administration’s argument that macroeconomic conditions have improved.

Inflation has also moderated considerably from the exceptionally high levels experienced during the earlier stages of the reform programme.

The NBS reported headline inflation of 15.39 per cent in August 2026, slightly below the 15.43 per cent recorded in July and substantially below the 23.14 per cent recorded in August 2025.



But a decline in inflation does not ordinarily mean that prices have returned to earlier levels. It means that the general price level is increasing more slowly.

Indeed, the consumer price index rose from 145.3 in July to 146.3 in August, confirming that prices continued to increase despite the moderation in the annual inflation rate.



This distinction explains an important part of the disagreement between the government and its critics.



The administration can point to lower inflation and faster growth but the households continue to experience pressure from accumulated price increases.

The International Monetary Fund acknowledged both sides of this reality in its June 2026 assessment of Nigeria. The Fund credited reforms with improving macroeconomic conditions and strengthening resilience.



However, it also estimated that poverty had reached 63 per cent of the population, measured against the national poverty line, while approximately 27 million Nigerians faced food insecurity in the latter part of 2025. Those estimates described specific earlier periods and should not be presented as fresh October 2026 measurements.



Nevertheless, they demonstrate that improvements in macroeconomic indicators had not eliminated widespread economic vulnerability.

Yet, government finances present another area requiring scrutiny.



The Debt Management Office reported that Nigeria’s total public debt reached N166.79 trillion at the end of June 2026, compared with N159.35 trillion at the end of March.



That represented an increase of approximately N7.44 trillion, or 4.7 per cent, within three months. Domestic debt accounted for approximately N91.59 trillion, while external obligations stood at about N75.20 trillion.



The administration argued that borrowing should be assessed against economic output, government revenue, debt-servicing obligations and the purposes for which the borrowed funds are used.



Atiku’s criticism focuses more directly on fiscal discipline, expenditure accountability and the measurable benefits of public borrowing. Both considerations are however relevant.



Debt stock alone does not establish whether an economy faces an unsustainable fiscal position. Equally, an improving debt-to-GDP ratio does not remove the need to account for the cost, utilisation and returns on borrowed resources. The same scrutiny applies to petrol subsidy.



Regulatory data for August 2026 indicated average daily petrol receipts of approximately 50.5 million litres, of which around 35.9 million litres came from domestic sources and 14.6 million litres from imports.



Dangote Refinery accounted for approximately 35.87 million litres of the daily domestic receipts. This means the refinery supplied roughly 71 per cent of the total daily petrol receipts recorded during that period.



The figure raises important questions about competition, market concentration and the effectiveness of any production-linked subsidy.

If the government supplies discounted crude to domestic refiners, how much of the financial benefit will reach consumers? What arrangements would prevent the benefits from being retained entirely within the refining and distribution chain?



Conversely, the current government’s temporary discount also requires scrutiny.



Oyedele disclosed that NNPC Retail sells approximately 70 million litres of petrol monthly.



At a discount of N66 per litre, applying the reduction to that entire volume would amount to approximately N4.62 billion in reduced gross sales revenue over one month.



That is an illustrative calculation, not an established fiscal cost or profit loss. Actual figures would depend on the volume qualifying for the discount and the company’s sales margins. The government says the discount is financed through NNPC’s retail margin rather than direct budgetary expenditure.

But the wider implications for company earnings, the number of beneficiaries and the actual effect on transport fares remain important matters for public disclosure.



These figures demonstrate why subsidy policy cannot be reduced to a simple argument between compassion and deregulation.



The relevant questions concern the fiscal cost, commercial incentives, distribution of benefits and long-term sustainability of whichever arrangement is adopted.

Beyond Petrol: Budgets, Taxes and Accountability



Although petrol pricing has attracted considerable attention, the Atiku–Tinubu exchange has further expanded into other areas of economic governance.

Atiku has questioned the administration’s budget implementation, including the continued operation of earlier appropriations alongside newer budgets.

His October 1 address specifically criticised the extension of the 2025 budget’s implementation period towards the end of 2026.



His broader concern was that overlapping budget arrangements complicated public scrutiny of expenditure, completed projects and outstanding obligations.

The administration, meanwhile, defended its broader fiscal reform programme as part of efforts to improve efficiency and government revenue.

Taxation has produced another disagreement.



The Presidency argued that its reforms were intended to protect lower-income earners and small businesses while strengthening compliance among those with greater taxable capacity.



In an August response to Atiku, the government highlighted protections for individuals earning no more than N1 million annually and smaller businesses with turnover not exceeding N100 million.



Atiku’s criticism has concentrated on the wider effects of government economic policy on household finances and private enterprise.

The substantive public-policy question is whether higher government revenue is accompanied by more equitable taxation, transparent spending and sufficiently visible improvements in public services.



Similarly, the two camps have disagreed over the assessment of social intervention programmes, infrastructure investment and the benefits of subsidy savings.

These questions are especially important in a federation where increased allocations to states and local governments can create additional opportunities for development, but where actual outcomes depend substantially on spending decisions and institutional accountability at different levels of government.

Consequently, the responsibility for translating fiscal improvements into public welfare cannot be examined solely at the federal level.



Governors, local governments, spending agencies and public institutions also have responsibilities that should form part of the broader debate.

Where Is Peter Obi in This Exchange?



The growing prominence of the Atiku–Tinubu policy exchanges inevitably raises questions about Peter Obi’s place in the presidential conversation.

Obi emerged from the 2023 presidential election with considerable electoral support.



According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Tinubu received 8,794,726 votes, Atiku secured 6,984,520, while Obi obtained 6,101,533 votes on the Labour Party platform.



Those figures explain why the three politicians remain central to discussions about the forthcoming presidential election. However, their approaches to the current policy conversation are not identical.



Obi has consistently emphasised the need to transform Nigeria from an economy heavily dependent on consumption and imports into one that prioritises domestic production, agriculture, manufacturing, investment and human capital development.



His 2027 campaign programme includes proposals to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen industrial capacity, expand infrastructure and address insecurity.



He has also pledged to increase electricity generation and distribution by at least 10,000 megawatts within four years and to improve healthcare financing and access.



On petroleum policy, Obi recently entered the subsidy discussion more directly.



In a BBC interview on October 6, he said he would retain a form of subsidy while removing the corruption associated with the previous arrangement.

That position attracted attention because he had earlier supported subsidy removal, arguing that resources committed to the programme could instead be invested in education, healthcare and other productive sectors. This was after his running matter, Rabiu Kwankwaso has held a different view on the subject.

His supporters subsequently maintained that the proposal did not amount to a return to the former subsidy system.



Furthermore, on October 9, the NDC publicly criticised the federal government’s 30-day petrol discount, describing the intervention as inadequate to resolve the underlying affordability crisis.



Therefore, while it may not be entirely accurate to suggest that Obi has offered no policy alternatives or has been entirely absent from the conversation, the fact that he never really offers clear thought on issues remains concerning.



But the more precise observation is that he is not seriously sold on any idea in particular, often lacking the kind of depth required of a presidential hopeful on issues and policies.



Not only is he shifty on policies as if on default mode, he hardly sounds convincing about his own propositions, largely superficial and often citing quite unrelated instances drawn from other parts of the world.



This is why the sustained sequence of direct challenges and detailed presidential rebuttals have been from Atiku’s proposals. That difference is relevant to understanding the changing public conversation, establishing the relative merit of either opposition candidate’s programme.



Many a time, Obi’s proposals present their own questions requiring clarification, which he hardly explains with lucidity.



Take for instance, his idea on fighting corruption. When asked how he planned to tackle the scourge, his submission that once his family refuses to indulge in corruption, the scourge is half-defeated is disappointing to many.



That response is not only considered shallow in many quarters, it shows his limitation in the understanding of issues and evident inability to sell them, even when they emanate from him.



In another example, Obi was asked how he intended to achieve his proposed 10 megawatts of electricity generation and his response to such a critical question that’s central to many things, the economy especially is: “We are gonna do it”.



This seemingly elusive disposition to leadership, seeking perhaps automatic coronation, is deemed the reason Obi might have consciously elected to be absent in the serious debate on issues and policies in the countdown to 2027, counting strongly on his arguably organic and obviously fanatical support base.

Taken together, if a future administration intends to retain petrol subsidy while eliminating corruption, what specific form would the subsidy take? Who would receive it? How would eligibility be determined, what would it cost annually, and how would the government ensure that consumers actually received the intended benefit?



His electricity target equally invites examination of the generation capacity, transmission infrastructure, distribution investment and financing required to achieve it.

These are questions of policy implementation rather than campaign personality. They, too, deserve the same scrutiny being applied to Atiku’s proposed production subsidy and Tinubu’s existing economic reforms. Yet, Obi never gives clarity about the workings.

A Different Conversation Ahead of 2027



The emerging policy argument reflects a broader development in the presidential campaign.



Nigeria’s major political actors are increasingly being required to distinguish between announcing desirable outcomes and explaining the practical arrangements for achieving them.



For Tinubu, the challenge is to demonstrate how the fiscal and macroeconomic gains recorded under his administration are translating into improvements in purchasing power, employment, public services and household welfare.



For Atiku, the challenge is to establish that his proposed alternatives are legally workable, financially sustainable and capable of producing the benefits he promises.



For Obi, the challenge is to translate his emphasis on production, transparency and human capital into fully specified implementation programmes, with financing arrangements, timelines and measurable targets.



These are distinct but equally legitimate areas of public scrutiny. The petroleum debate offers a particularly useful example because it exposes both the attractions and limitations of different forms of government interventions.



A temporary retail discount can provide immediate relief to eligible consumers without necessarily changing the underlying structure of the market.

A production subsidy may seek to support domestic refiners and reduce input costs, but its success depends on financing, competition and the extent to which savings reach the public.



A transparent subsidy regime, as proposed by Obi, equally requires a design capable of preventing abuse while preserving affordability.

None of these outcomes follows automatically from a campaign declaration. Each requires clear legal authority, credible financial calculations, competent implementation and independent monitoring.

The Larger Significance



Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the recent exchanges is that the arguments have begun to move away from the familiar question of who should occupy the presidency towards the more demanding question of how the presidency should manage the economy. The difference is substantial.



A government seeking another mandate must account for its record. Opposition candidates seeking the same office must explain their alternatives.

Atiku’s recent interventions have created repeated occasions for that comparison, particularly by challenging the government on the relationship between macroeconomic reform and the daily cost of living.



The Presidency’s responses have, in turn, subjected his proposals to questions about law, economics and fiscal sustainability.



That is a legitimate function of competitive democratic politics. It is also a reminder that policy debates are not determined simply by the frequency of official statements or the sharpness of political exchanges.



Their public value depends on whether the competing arguments produce sufficient information for citizens to understand the choices before them.

Thus, as the January 27, 2027 presidential bout approaches, the relevant questions should become more specific.



How much will the different petroleum-pricing proposals cost? What proportion of public resources will be committed to education, healthcare and infrastructure?



What measurable improvements in electricity, transportation and security are promised? How will government borrowing be managed, and how will citizens assess implementation?



These are the questions that turn campaign promises into propositions capable of serious examination.



For now, the sustained exchange between Atiku and the Tinubu administration has placed several of those issues more firmly in public discussion.

Obi has not been absent from the wider policy conversation, but the recent direct argument has been particularly shaped by Atiku’s interventions and the government’s responses.



Whether the broader campaign subsequently develops into an even more extensive debate among all 18 presidential candidates remains to be seen.

Ultimately, the importance of the emerging conversation is not which politician makes the most persuasive accusation or issues the most elaborate rebuttal.

It is whether Nigerians are presented with sufficiently detailed, credible and measurable policy programmes to judge what each candidate proposes to do with the responsibilities and resources of the presidency.



That would be a meaningful development in the country’s electoral politics.



Therefore, as the 2027 contest moves deeper into its campaign phase, the debate over what Nigeria’s economic future should look like is becoming as significant as the contest over who should preside over it.