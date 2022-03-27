Police Foil Bandits’ Attack in Zamfara, Recover AK-47 Rifles

Innocent Onuminya in Gusau





Zamfara State Police Command has foiled a banditry attack in Kwaren Ganuwa Village of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state and recovered two AK-47 rifles.

The command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu disclosed this at a session with journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State capital at the weekend.

Speaking at the session, Shehu said the police tactical operatives attached to 42 PMF Gusau had received a call that armed bandits were sighted heading towards Kwaren Ganuwa Village of Tsafe LGA with intent to attack the community.

Shehu, a Superintendent of Police, said: “On receiving the information, the operatives swung into action and mobilised to the scene where they engaged the hoodlums to an extensive gun duel.

“Luckily enough, the attack was repelled, one of the bandits was fatally injured while others escaped to the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“An AK-47 rifle was recovered at the scene. In the same vein, DPO Tsafe and his team while on confidence-building patrol along Nasarawar Maifara Village had an encounter with some group of bandits who ran to the forest and abandoned one AK-47 rifle.”

Similarly, the command also smashed a motorcycle-snatching syndicate, arrested one suspect and recovered a motorcycle.

He said, “On March 23, at about 2100hrs, the suspect conspired with his partners in crime now at large, and hired Okada Rider, Adamu Bello ‘M’ of Rawuyya Village in Gusau LGA, to transport him from Unguwar Gwaza area to an unknown destination within Gusau.

“On reaching Unguwar Gwaza cemetery, two other suspects, Zakari Hassan and Bashir Shehu, now at large, intercepted the victim and knocked him down with an iron.

“Police operatives, on receiving the report, swung into action and arrested one of the suspects, Rilwanu Ahmed, and recovered the motorcycle while the two other suspects escaped to an unknown destination.

“The victim was rushed to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where he is currently receiving treatment.”

Shehu said the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba N. Elkanah had reaffirmed the total commitment of officers and men of the command to discharging their duties in accordance with professional ethics and other constitutional provisions.

The commissioner said the achievements being showcased were part of the belief, confidence and trust they had in the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, and his untiring effort to improve the general welfare of Police personnel in the state.

Elkanah called on members of the public to acknowledge the effort of the Police and other security agencies in combating crime and criminalities in the state and continue to pray for the sustenance of peace and tranquillity in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The commissioner equally assured the people that the police would remain committed to safeguarding the security and safety of the people of the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

