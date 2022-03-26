Drama As 2 Groups Attempt to Purchase Nomination Form for Niger PDP

Laleye Dipo in Minna



There was drama at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday when two groups from Niger State attempted to buy a governorship nomination form for a governorship aspirant Alhaji Abdullahi Isah Jankara.

One of the groups was made up of members of Jankaras’ ethnic nationality in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State and the other which styled itself as ‘Oil boys’ both presented the nomination fee of N21m bank drafts to acquire the form.

Reports had it that there was confusion leading to the aspirant being invited to solve the problem.

It was gathered that Jankara had to go into several minutes of meetings with the leadership of the two groups before an amicable solution was found to the problem.

According to the report, it was agreed that one of the bank drafts should be used to purchase the nomination form while the other is cashed and 50 per cent of the amount given to the other group.

When contacted Alhaji Jankara confirmed the development saying, “Some of my friends called and said that they are coming to pay for my nomination form and on arrival at the venue, we met another set of our friends who had also come with another draft for the same purpose.

“We were able to resolve it among ourselves. I am humbled by their actions, and I look forward to using my goodwill for the development of Niger State.”

The collection of the nomination form by Jankara, a former staff of the Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has made him the first PDP aspirant in the state to collect the governorship nomination form.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

